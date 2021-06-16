Cryptocurrency : Michael Saylor clarifies his company’s Bitcoin strategy on US national television.

Compartir

The dedication that the MicroStrategy CEO is putting into Bitcoin raises questions even in the crypto sphere. Imagine how people feel in the traditional financial world. Michael Saylor joined CNBC’s “Fast Money” talk show to discuss their controversial game plan. The hosts asked questions and the CEO answered them with ease.

What follows is a play-by-play narrative of the game.

Of course, Saylor began by defining the intangible asset: “The world is realizing the fact that Bitcoin is digital property on an open monetary network. And that’s pretty profound because it will spread to billions of people across the planet. It is digital gold on a large technological network. “

Some people wonder if MicroStrategy exited its software business. If the company is now, it is a kind of Bitcoin ETF. According to the CEO, they have two strategies and one of them is to buy Bitcoin. “MicroStrategy is the first company to conduct a Dutch auction or share buyback to buy Bitcoin. We are the first company to make a convertible debt offer to buy Bitcoin. Last week, we became the first company to offer senior secured debt to buy Bitcoin. “

NewsBTC has already covered their latest play, and Saylor clarified that they will use the new funds, “either to buy Bitcoin or to withdraw debt, or for general corporate purposes.” MicroStrategy wants to have all your options open.

What do shareholders think of MicroStrategy?

When asked about his investor’s views on his obsession with Bitcoin, Saylor once again clarified the situation. Before this new chapter, MicroStrategy shares were trading at about $ 120 a share. They were a profitable company, but cash was a liability on their balance sheet. They changed shape, rotated their shareholder base, “and we transformed into a company that can sell business software and acquire and hold Bitcoin. “

Looking at the results of this move, he estimates that the power of his brand increased by a factor of 100. The last quarter was the best the software side of the company had in the last 10 years. The core business is up 10%. Employees and shareholders are happy.

What does Michael Saylor think about inflation?

“For the last 12 months we’ve all been waiting for inflation.” According to Saylor, investors say that Bitcoin is up 330% and gold is up 7% in that period. Bitcoin is outperforming gold by a factor of 50. Early adopters believe, like Paul Tudor Jones, are doubling or tripling their allocation, “I am surprised they are not increasing their allocation by a factor of ten, because Bitcoin is fifty times better.” .

Is Michael Saylor a Bitcoin Maximalist?

When asked about Bitcoin’s maximalism and diversification, Saylor gave them a masterclass on crypto assets:

“Bitcoin is the highest and most dominant digital property network. Think of it as giant blocks in cyber-Manhattan. So you have digital currency, that’s like Tether, and stablecoins, they want to be money markets in cyberspace. They will be like CBDC dollars. So you have digital applications, like Ethereum. Ethereum wants to dematerialize JP Morgan buildings, banking establishments and all exchanges. There is a place for all these things well understood. “

Although there is a place for every asset, “Bitcoin is made to last forever. High integrity. Very durable And that’s a quality you want if you’re building on it.

MicroStrategy Price Chart in Cboe BZX | Source: MSTR at TradingView.com

Why buy a Microstrategy stock and just not buy Bitcoin?

Did anyone notice that MicroStrategy stocks are now keeping pace with Bitcoin on the charts? According to Saylor, his company offers two advantages. One, Microstrategy has the ability to transfer your software cash flow to Bitcoin. Two, they have the ability to obtain debt financing. They can borrow a billion dollars at zero percent interest. Your ETF won’t be able to do that.

So yeah, you compared your stocks to an ETF because they are roughly in the same category. Some investors and funds simply cannot buy Bitcoin. However, they can buy MSTR and the highly anticipated Bitcoin ETF.

