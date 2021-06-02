Cryptocurrency : Miami prepares to host the largest cryptocurrency conference in history

The city of Miami plans to host the largest crypto conference to date this week. The ‘Bitcoin 2021’ event seeks to celebrate the blockchain and explore technical improvements, while also giving people the opportunity to use BTC in real-life applications. The conference will take place at the Mana Convention Center in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, beginning on June 3 and running through June 5.

The conference will feature several keynote speakers, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Miami’s pro-crypto Mayor Francis Suarez. Organizers of the event appear to be hoping it will draw more than 50,000 attendees, especially now that Miami is positioning itself as a crypto hub.

While the event was initially scheduled for April 30-May 1 in Los Angeles, its organizers changed the venue and dates due to growing concerns about California’s harsh COVID-19 policies. Grateful for this change, Albert Garcia, president and co-founder of Wynwood BID, said that Wynwood was a perfect neighborhood to host such an event. Explaining why he thought that, he said that the neighborhood’s tech scene has made significant progress over the past 10 years.

A unique platform to showcase Wynwood innovation

He added that being selected to host such a large event would cement the neighborhood’s evolution in central South Florida for artists and innovators. Garcia went on to note that Wynwood has shown resilience since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now ready to welcome visitors, beginning with this in-person event. For those gracing the event, Garcia promises a rich experience that encompasses the outdoor offerings of the Wynwood Arts District.

As part of the Bitcoin 2021 conference, its organizers have teamed up with one of its local partners, BitBasel. Through this collaboration, the firm and the organizers have commissioned local artists to create a 120-inch mural that shows the history of BTC, its change over time, and the impact it has had in recent years. Artists and organizers will display the mural off-site from June 3-4.

This news comes as Miami continues to work to become a crypto hub. This includes Mayor Suarez proposing to introduce a system that allows city residents to pay taxes and fees in BTC. The city’s private sector is also embracing the growing asset class with Arte Surfside announcing that it would accept BTC as payment for its luxury residences.

