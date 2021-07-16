Cryptocurrency : Miami Heat launches NFT to commemorate its first NBA championship

The Miami Heat sports franchise launches a collection of non-expendable NFT tokens to commemorate its first NBA title in 2006. Under the name “15 strong” or 15 Fuertes, the team will offer for sale and auction, some 127 unique collectible pieces . Although the team has three championships in that league, 2006 is the most memorable, since it opened the doors to the club.

In this way, the representatives of the city with the same name, prove to be one of the sports firms with the greatest projections in the new technology. The NFTs commemorating the 15th anniversary of their first championship were launched on the Ethereum Blockchain network and will be available for auction and sale starting this Friday, July 16.

Also, the closing date of sales and auctions will close on Monday 19 at 11:59 pm, they point out on their website. It should be noted that, apart from the 127 digital pieces, other items are also offered. Among them, a banner stands out the original ring of the 2006 championship and tickets of the 2020-2021 season that were special edition.

Miami Heat takes the lead of the NFT

With this anniversary promotion, Miami Heat becomes the latest sports franchise to launch an NFT. It is a financial trend that is covering important sectors. Meanwhile, the world of sports is no exception. In this way, advertisements for sports clubs launching their own tokens are becoming more and more frequent.

So far, the sports companies most determined to get ahead with this are those belonging to the Italian soccer league or Seria A. The auction of an NFT of a glass trophy signed by the artist Diego Perrone stands out. It also lists the cup and medals in 3D, the awards ceremony and videos. All of this was sold at an auction that raised $ 500,000.

However, the United States is not far behind in this emerging market. The NBA itself some time ago granted Dapper Labs the license to create a Top Shot. It was collectible digital content which pioneered the world of NFTs before Miami Heat. At the time, the tokens were myriad, from videos to unknown packages. Between February and March, these collectibles moved $ 462 million dollars, according to some portals.

Criticisms of this form of art exhibition have been mixed. Some consider it to be a fad that could bring dangers like a bubble. At the same time, others consider that it is an adaptation of art to the new generations of digital natives. Be that as it may, the Miami Heat showed they didn’t want to be left behind and launched their own NFT.

The NFTs released by the Miami Heat club consist of about 127 pieces. Source: NBA.com

Mark Cuban could not miss it

Another of the NBA representatives who put the most effort in the NFTs is Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavericks Dallas team. This billionaire is an active trader of these tokens and has made millions from his sales. At the same time, it has invested as much in the purchase of other NFTs.

This cryptocurrency enthusiast was the recent protagonist of a token crash in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Cuban revealed to have significant investments in the Iron Titanium token, which lost all its value after trading above $ 60.

The rise in popularity of NFTs has been of such magnitude that now, almost all the important figures of the sport are active in those assets. Consequently, even the so-called “King of Soccer”, Pelé, launched his own NFT with the Ethernity Chain company.

This last firm stands out because it stands as the capitalizer of the creativity of the NFTs in the sports world.

The 15 strong

Thus, in the midst of this euphoria, the Miami Heat club launches its own NFT. It reveals the intentions of the sports firm’s board of directors to generate finances by giving their most loyal fans a part of their history.

“The 15 forts of the Miami Heat represent a unique collection of the past and present,” said Jennifer Álvarez, the club’s creative design representative. He states that this is a unique opportunity for collectors and for the team.

The authenticity of each of these tokens can be verified online.

