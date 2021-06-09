Cryptocurrency : Mexican lawmakers prepare for cryptocurrencies

Mexico is following in the footsteps of its neighboring countries by embracing cryptocurrencies. The country’s lawmakers are getting closer and closer to the nascent asset class. A legislator has reportedly gone as far as to promise to come up with a proposal to boost crypto adoption.

I will promote and propose to the Chamber of Deputies a legal framework for cryptocurrencies in Mexico #btc I will be promoting and proposing a legal framework for crypto coins in Mexico’s lower house #btc pic.twitter.com/zwhYOZ7KAg – Eduardo Murat Hinojosa (@eduardomurat) June 8, 2021

Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, a senator from the federal government of Mexico, tweeted that he will propose a legal framework for cryptocurrencies in the country’s lower house. Hinojosa also updated her Twitter profile by adding laser eyes to her profile picture. In doing so, he indicated his support for the fast-growing crypto space.

In a domino effect, Indira Kempis Martínez, a senator representing the state of Nuevo León, also changed her display image on Twitter by editing laser eyes in her photo. Referring to Martínez as his friend, Hinojosa said that they would lead Mexico’s transition to cryptocurrencies and FinTech. In doing so, Hinojosa hopes to help put Mexico at the forefront of financial innovation.

Cryptocurrencies continue to approach mass adoption

While Mexican lawmakers are bullish on cryptocurrencies, the illicit use of cryptocurrencies in the country could nip their ambitions in the bud. According to a report from December last year, Mexican authorities are having a difficult time controlling cryptocurrencies despite identifying that cartels in the country have adopted digital currencies to keep their illegal activities running smoothly.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies continue to unlock new milestones with each passing day. As well as institutions like Tesla investing in Bitcoin (BTC), which is also getting closer to becoming legal tender. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is reportedly pushing for the country to accept BTC as legal currency. El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to accept BTC as legal tender alongside the US dollar.

Immediately after El Salvador revealed its bullish sentiment on cryptocurrencies, Paraguay also opened its arms to cryptocurrencies. Carlitos Rejala, a Paraguayan hinted that the country is looking to integrate crypto into a project that would help catapult it to the forefront of financial innovation. Apart from this, Rejala revealed that he is currently working with the Paraguayan crypto community to make the country a crypto hub.

