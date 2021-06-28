Cryptocurrency : Mexican billionaire will accept BTC for his banking business

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a Mexican billionaire, endorsed the use of Bitcoin (BTC) and said that his bank, Banco Azteca, will develop the first BTC banking business in Mexico.

Mexico’s third richest tycoon aged 65 said on Twitter Sunday, stating that he “recommends using BTC”; his bank and himself “will be the first bank to accept BTC in Mexico.”

The owner of Banco Azteca, the country’s largest bank, responded to MicroStrategy Inc. founder Michael Saylor, who was commenting on the video images. In that video, the Mexican magnate criticized Mexico’s national fiat peso as a “fraud” in that video, blaming the government’s failure and devaluing fiat money.

On Sunday, Salinas said that he and his bank are working to be the first financial institution in Mexico to accept BTC in Mexico. He also suggested that all investors should study the cryptocurrency and its future. This Mexican cryptocurrency fanatic has called BTC a new gold, arguing that the form is “much more portable, calling to transport Bitcoin is much easier than having gold bars in your pockets.”

According to Bloomberg data, Salinas has an estimated $ 15.8 billion in assets; Their businesses are widespread in the retail, banking and broadcasting sectors. The Mexican fortune has accumulated 2,800 million more this year. Salinas said last November that around 10% of the liquid portfolio had invested in Bitcoin.

Banco Azteca does not respond to Salinas’ latest comment so far.

On the other hand, MicroStrategy has recently acquired more than 13,000 BTC and owns more than 100,000 BTC. However, the buy did not spur the market to pull away from FUD sentiment, causing a drastic fluctuation. China tightened its regulatory oversight and strengthened its crackdown on Bitcoin mining activities in Sichuan province.

Bitcoin was stable and was up about 4.27%, trading at around $ 34,408 during the intraday, according to Coindesk.

Image source: Wikipedia