Cryptocurrency : Meitu loses $ 17.3M in Bitcoin, gains $ 14.7M in Ether

Meitu has reported losses of $ 17.3 million on his Bitcoin holdings, and his investment in Ether has made $ 14.7 million despite the recent cryptocurrency recession.

Hong Kong tech company Meitu has taken a hit of $ 17.3 million in its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings, but on the bright side, its Ether (ETH) holdings have made $ 14.7 million.

The popular Photoshop-style app developer spent a total of $ 100 million on BTC and ETH between March and April this year, acquiring a total of 940.89 BTC for $ 49.5 million and 31,000 ETH for $ 50.5 million.

According to a voluntary announcement Tuesday by Meitu, the fair value of its BTC and ETH holdings is based on market prices as of June 30, which is the last day of the company’s six-month interim results, according to International Financial Reporting Standards. .

At the end of the second quarter on June 30, Meitu’s BTC holdings represented $ 32.2 million, and its ETH represented $ 65.2 million, marking an overall decrease of $ 2.6 million from its initial investment of $ 100 million.

The company accounts for crypto assets as “cost-model intangible assets” in interim results, and the loss from BTC is expected to be recognized as “impairment loss”, while gains from ETH will not be recognized as “profit. by revaluation “until that moment. as sold.

The interim results have not changed the company’s bullish sentiments towards cryptocurrencies, and the announcement reiterates:

“The Board believes that the blockchain industry is still in its infancy and that cryptocurrencies have wide scope for long-term value appreciation.”

The report said that due to the company’s long-term vision, “there are currently no plans to sell the same in the near future.”

Interestingly, the company also provided an updated fair value of its ETH and BTC holdings as of Tuesday, revealing an overall gain of $ 5.2 million on its initial investment, with ETH accounting for $ 72.4 million and BTC slightly up to $ 32.8 million.

Ether could earn even more if the popular Crypto Twitter account, CroissantEth, is right with its thread containing 24 reasons why ETH is undervalued.

24 reasons $ ETH is extremely undervalued … A Thread

In addition to the obvious use cases of ETH in smart contracts (decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens) and the upcoming EIP-1559 update and the eventual transition to Eth2, CroissantEth highlighted the fact that 94 of the top 100 decentralized applications are built on the Ethereum network. .

“These protocols often have many additional use cases involving $ ETH, creating the foundation for the Web 3.0 economy,” he said.

CroissantEth also points to stablecoins using the Ethereum network, citing Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), MakerDao’s Dai, and TrueUSD (TUSD), as it emphasized their multi-billion dollar market caps and highlighted that the USDC grew from a Market Cap of $ 4 billion to $ 25 billion this year.

Stablecoins $ ETH is home to many stablecoins that have grown in tremendous use cases: $ USDT: $ 62B $ USDC: $ 25B $ DAI: $ 5B $ TUSD: $ 1.5B They are very popular for use on DeFi, and VISA will soon accept tx settlement in $ USDC $ USDC has grown from a $ 4B mcap to $ 25B this year

Metaverses, gaming, and digital earth also receive notable mentions, citing their enormous growth potential, along with layer two solutions and decentralized autonomous organizations, to name a few.