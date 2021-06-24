Cryptocurrency : McAfee’s death momentarily resurrects the token he made in tribute to Jeffrey Epstein

Key facts:

McAfee created WHACKD in reference to his theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide.

The token went from being worth less than a penny to $ 125, then fell again.

The death of John McAfee not only sparked conspiracy theories, from those who reject the thesis of his suicide. The event also revived a token created by McAfee in 2019, in tribute to Jeffrey Epstein, whose death also raised suspicions about the actions of the authorities.

In just a matter of minutes, the WHACKD token went from being worth less than pennies with zero trading activity, to being listed up to $ 127 during its peak on the decentralized exchange Uniswap V2, where the currency is traded.

Data from dextools.io shows how in a matter of a minute, WHACKD was up nearly 56,000%, from $ 0.22 to $ 127. A couple of minutes earlier, it had risen more than 400%, from $ 0.044 to $ 0.22.

Just two minutes after hitting $ 127, the token plummeted with more than 98% down, up to less than $ 2 in value per coin. The decline continued until WCHAKD returned to its previous state: at the time of writing, its price is $ 0.00129 per unit.

WHACKD had a few minutes of intense volatility after the death of its creator, John McAfee. Source: dextools.io.

In tandem with WHACKD’s rise, a wave of scam attempts has inundated Uniswap. As reviewed by the site specialized in decentralized applications DappRadar, Various tokens with the same name have come out since McAfee’s death.

Although by reviewing the time of existence of these tokens it can be confirmed that they were launched just hours ago, the risk of being scammed still exists. As can be seen on Etherscan, the original token contract clearly shows that was issued in mid-November 2019, coinciding with McAfee’s announcement.

WHACKD, a conspiracy theory token

In November 2019, McAfee created the token under the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The image of the ad, which the businessman posted via Twitter, showed the feet of a hanging person and Hillary Clinton watching the scene. The text “Epstein did not kill himself” accompanied the image.

For McAfee, the death of mogul Jeffrey Epstein in prison it was plagued with inconsistencies with the official statement of an alleged suicide. Coincidentally, McAfee’s death this Wednesday, June 23 in a prison in Spain has clear parallels with Epstein’s.

Various theories point to an undercover murder, while McAfee was under police protection in Spain. Even the businessman himself had previously posted on Twitter a photo of his latest tattoo, which refers to the WHACKD token.

McAfee warned about the falsity of a possible suicide in November 2019. Source: Twitter.

At the time, McAfee was claiming the possibility of the same thing happening to him as Epstein. “If I committed suicide, I did not go”, was part of the message he shared in that publication, alerting the public that in case the authorities reported an attempt on his own life, in reality it would have been an act of police violence.