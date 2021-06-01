Cryptocurrency : Max Keizer: “Bitcoin will rise to $ 220,000»

In an interview with Scott Melker, on the podcast “The Wolf of All Streets”, Max Keizer indicated that Bitcoin will rise to $ 220,000 this year. In addition, that the massive printing of money and the new signs of inflation will force companies this year to buy more and more BTC.

“When American companies really run out of room to trade and escape the reality of Bitcoin, they have to make the move. I think it will happen in 2021 ».

Max Keizer: “Bitcoin will increase 550%”

“My target price for 2021 is still $ 220,000 for Bitcoin. It’s an aggressive price target, but it’s based on the fact that the US dollar is in serious trouble.

So, Max Keizer points to MicroStrategy’s initial $ 1 billion Bitcoin purchase, spearheaded by CEO Michael Saylor, as the turning point for an era of corporate investment in Bitcoin.

«He has thrown the gauntlet. And now every CFO, every CEO and every board member of every public company now has to take that into account.

Keizer also highlights comments from billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones, who says that Bitcoin is a digital form of gold.

Institutions that realize that inflation is not really transitory. It’s secular, it’s structural, it’s here for the long haul. And if you are not protecting yourself, they will annihilate you ».

It is true that, as Paul Tudor Jones said about Bitcoin, it is the fastest horse in the race, when compared to gold, for example. So you get this wave, a tsunami of cash, returning to Bitcoin.

What’s going on with Elon Musk?

Additionally, according to what Keizer said in the interview: “Elon Musk is of average intelligence. He knows nothing about money, or philosophy or sociology. The community looks at him with curiosity.

Furthermore, he added: “If you don’t change, Bitcoin changes you. And he is not willing to be changed. So, he is a narcissist. He likes to have everything on him. In Bitcoin there is no leader. Hence, you have Bitcoin disorder. That is, a syndrome where your inability to change deforms you and you become an outcast in the community.

Your opinion about volatility in the market

Specifically, you have to look at the hash rate for the last 10 years. Which has been in a solid bull market, very predictable and has just hit new all-time highs. And this is where we really must be aware.

«The path of Bitcoin is towards the global adoption of Bitcoin. There is nothing to derail it.

As a bottom line: «Bitcoin replaces the dollar, fiat money and financial banks. So that’s where it goes.

Most importantly, he made the invitation for the next Bitcoin 2021 event, which will be held in Miami on June 4-5. By way of closing, he said: «How much longer are you guys going to wait? It’s time to wake up, before the dollar goes into a big crash. “

I say goodbye with this phrase from Max Keizer: “I have no doubt that this wave of FUD will pass. And adopting a Bitcoin standard is the most effective way out of impending global financial ruin. “

