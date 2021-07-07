Cryptocurrency : Matic price prediction

Compartir

MATIC is a native ERC-20 token from Polygon (formerly Matic Network), which is a Layer 2 scaling solution. Polygon combines a protocol and framework to build blockchain networks, which are fully compatible with Ethereum and connected to your network principal. Polygon launched in 2017 and moved to its own network in 2019. The project is backed by some big names like Binance and Coinbase.

The preferred platform for blockchain development is Ethereum, however it has some limitations: it is slow, expensive, and not customizable. Polygon helps avoid these problems by using the Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol and a modified Plasma framework (a solution initially proposed by Vitalik Buterin), which supports a system of blockchains connected to the Ethereum chain. This solution allows more than 65,000 transactions to be processed per second with block commit times of less than 2 seconds. There are plans to implement other scaling solutions in addition to Plasma, such as Optimistic Rollups, zk Rollups, sidechains, and others.

Polygon provides this framework for developers who want to scale their dApps along with the tools to easily build their own chains (chain templates, Solidity / Viper language support, Ethereum libraries, consensus mechanism implementation solutions, etc.). The resulting chains are compatible with each other as well as the main Ethereum chain. Transactions within the Polygon ecosystem are paid in MATIC tokens, which are also used for payment services and transaction fees.

Matic Network launched blockchain development tools and changed its name to Polygon in February 2021. Since that time, the price of the MATIC token, which had not broken the $ 0.03 mark before, began to rise, reaching almost $ 0.9 in April. . After a small hiatus, the price soared, reaching the all-time high of $ 2.68 on May 18, 2021. Notably, this happened at the same time that most other cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, were collapsed. This disparity can be explained by the growing interest in alternative blockchain solutions. A few days later, MATIC experienced a brief slump, but recovered quickly, enjoying the support of high-profile organizations and people like Mark Cuban. It traded for around $ 2 for a while, however in late May it started exhibiting downtrends, hovering around $ 1.15- $ 1.20 in mid-June. This may be related to some public image issues caused by a number of fraudulent projects implemented on the Polygon network, as well as the bear market experienced by cryptocurrencies in general. However, there is still a lot of confidence in Polygon, which seems like a positive sign for the future of MATIC’s price.

Since the end of May 2021, MATIC has been trading in a falling wedge pattern, which may indicate an upcoming trend reversal. Looking short term, at the end of June, the MATIC price has started to rise, but the price should be watched closely as it reaches the previous resistance level of $ 1.31. If it breaks this line, this would further confirm the probability that MATIC will turn bullish. However, if it doesn’t, you could be prepared for another dip or at least a consolidation at the support zone, around $ 0.75- $ 0.90. In this case, one should be on the lookout for the formation of a descending triangle and watch for more signs of a price breakout or breakout.

Below, we have compiled the most reliable price projections for Matic (MATIC) from popular forecasting platforms.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of Matic will grow from $ 1,137 to $ 6,272 in one year. That makes MATIC an incredible investment. The long-term income potential is 451.63%. The expected price for the end of 2026 is $ 26,595.

Answering the question of whether Polygon is a good investment, TradingBeasts says a resounding yes. In the perspective of 2021, the price of this coin is forecast to reach $ 1.56306 with a reduction to $ 1.44606 by the end of 2022.

In DigitalCoin analysis, the price of the Matic Network cryptocurrency will increase in the next 5 years from $ 0.873181 to today’s price to $ 2.6562189. It will go up to $ 1.471578 by 2022 and will begin its reduction in 2023-2024. Based on this forecast, Matic Network is a profitable long-term investment.

As can be seen from the analysis cited above, Matic’s (MATIC) projections are quite contradictory. There is no universal consensus on future positive or negative price movements for MATIC. In fact, the possible future growth depends on several factors: announcements, new technological solutions of the Matic projects, the cryptographic environment in general, legal position, etc. We kindly remind you that before investing in any cryptocurrency, it is essential that you do your own research (DYOR).

Yes, MATIC has already broken the $ 1 barrier. It may fall lower in the short term, but the long-term predictions show that this coin is constantly trading above this level.

Yes, some Polygon price predictions promise it will hit $ 10 in 2022. Even if it doesn’t happen that soon, it is possible.

Since rebranding and expanding its offering from just a scaling solution to a full development framework in early 2021, Polygon has attracted a lot of interest. Word spread that Polygon technology is solid, with many high-profile names like Kyber Network attached. This means that many people are confident in the future of the Polygon and MATIC token.

Yes, the MATIC network is expected to grow in the long term. The founders have a good track record of continued growth to their network, for example adding some key features for blockchain developers in February 2021, resulting in rapid growth in popularity. This makes it a good investment.

Disclaimer: This article should not be construed as an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

