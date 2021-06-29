Cryptocurrency : Marvel announces NFT in collaboration with Veve

Marvel announces NFTs that fans around the world will be able to purchase from the Veve Digital Collectibles store.

The collaboration, between Marvel Entertainment and Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited, will involve the companies releasing Marvel-branded digital collectibles, comic books, 3D statues and more.

Marvel to Launch NFTs on Veve Digital Collectibles App

Marvel NFTs and other collectibles will be posted on Orbis Blockchain’s Veve Digital Collectibles app.

The app will not only function as a showcase for collectibles, but also as a platform where fans can display their collections.

Fans will also be able to search for rare NFT comics and collectibles. They will be able to trade them on the secondary market or place them in their fully customizable collection showrooms.

A unique feature of the Veve app is the mixed reality experience. Users can stand alongside their NFT collectibles in the real world using augmented reality.

David Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of Veve, states:

Fans want to see and post about their favorite characters, talk about them on social media, and find ways to interact with these characters in any way. The VeVe Digital Collectibles app takes that idea of ​​collecting to the next level, incorporating that element of fun and making NFT’s growing trend for digital collectibles accessible to everyone.

Veve does not work on the Ethereum blockchain, unlike other NFT platforms. Instead, it uses a blockchain in which competition between miners is not incentivized. Therefore, the platform consumes 99% less energy than ETH.

Back in March, Veve announced that they plan to become the first 100% carbon-neutral NFT platform. They will do so by purchasing carbon credits equal to the footprint produced by their NFT mining.

More details about the collaboration will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Marvel’s announcement is a huge vote of confidence in the future of technology. Although the market may not reach the same levels again, it will undoubtedly be better than its current state.