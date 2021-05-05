Cryptocurrency Market Volatility Gets More Aggressive

The volatility of the cryptocurrency industry is nothing new. After all, rising and falling prices, while not the best for preserving wealth, are great for traders who use these opportunities to buy low and sell high for profit.

However, it is still interesting to analyze volatility, see what causes it, how it affects the market and how big or small it can get. Looking at this, it is easy to discover that volatility has been particularly aggressive over the past month, with its value rising and falling as fast and as often as cryptocurrency prices.

Cryptocurrency Market Volatility Continues May 2021

According to the Crypto Volatility Index (CVI), the market has been quite volatile in April of this year and, so far, it looks like May will be just as volatile, if not more. The CVI score has hit the low value of 74 twice in the last 30 days, only to replace this low score with a high score of 94. This is not the worst the market has seen, of course.

In fact, it is now relatively tame compared to certain periods in the last two years. For example, in January 2020, volatility has been at an even lower point of just 60. However, three months later, it shot up to almost 175.

But, even if we compare the current behavior of cryptocurrency prices to those much more volatile periods, it is clear that the price is far from calm at the moment.

Cryptocurrency prices rise and fall rapidly

As many probably know, Bitcoin’s market dominance has not been challenged for a long time and as such, the world’s first cryptocurrency tends to lead the way for the rest of the industry. Usually when BTC sees a price drop, the other cryptocurrencies tend to follow, and when it rises, the entire market is trading green. However, these days, bitcoin price is clearly struggling to break through certain resistances, as the coin appears to be caught between two levels: a support at $ 48,000 and a resistance at $ 58,000.

However, while bitcoin doesn’t seem to be able to move forward, that’s not the case for Ethereum (ETH), which has been growing dramatically since April 26, until it hit a new all-time high of $ 3,523 just about 20 hours ago.

Ethereum has performed excellently over the past month as the DeFi sector continued to flourish and as the NFT market began to attract celebrities, their fans, entire companies, and even some massive corporations. Their network, of course, still struggles due to scalability issues and high fees, but Ethereum has never been busier or more popular, which is clearly reflected in its price.

As for BTC, there have been many headlines recently questioning whether there are better opportunities or pointing out how many coins are outperforming the world’s largest asset. Not in price or market cap, of course, but when it comes to price performance, then yes, many have outperformed BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the best example of this, as the coin surged approximately 11,000% in 2021, is currently priced at $ 0.66, and ranks as the fourth largest cryptocurrency, in part due to the influence of Elon Musk and in part due to the crypto industry’s determination to push Doge up to $ 1.