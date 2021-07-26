Cryptocurrency : Market Strategist: Bitcoin May Hit New All-Time High, But Not Because Of Amazon Talk

Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee discussed the future of Bitcoin on FOX Business on Monday, July 26. He argued that Bitcoin’s ‘best days’ are yet to come as the king of cryptocurrencies gains momentum.

Amazon is looking to accept Bitcoin (BTC / USD) payments before the end of the year. A report broke this news today, citing an insider source. The company also posted a job posting over the weekend, seeking a cryptocurrency and blockchain strategy expert. In the interview, market strategist Michael Lee called the news about the job announcement “a wild rumor that they will hire someone and Amazon will accept Bitcoin one day.” He added that Bitcoin was a “volatile asset … reaching $ 60,000 earlier this year as a result of endless money printing.” However, his view of the asset is far from negative. He called Bitcoin an alternative that can circumvent problems like inflation:

“At one point, all the coins that have been created have failed. Bitcoin is an alternative to that.

When asked if it was possible to get more stimulus from the government and if that is what Bitcoin was trading, Lee said:

“It is difficult to explain these movements. It’s kind of an impulse. Follow-up operations keep coming in with momentum. As soon as you get a bit of momentum to the upside, the follow-up trades keep coming and going and coming. And then all of a sudden you go from 29,000 to almost 40,000 in the span of just over a week. It is a long time before we see any kind of restrictive policy from the Federal Reserve. And it’s not just like that with the Fed, it’s like that with central banks around the world.

According to him, Bitcoin is likely to hit new all-time highs for this exact reason. This could happen in the next few months or it might not. He expressed his assurance that the best days of Bitcoin are yet to come.

