Cryptocurrency : Market speculation skyrockets due to recent cryptocurrency sell off

The recent cryptocurrency market crash has seen even the largest coins fall from their highs by as much as 30%, or even more in some cases. Meanwhile, the crypto industry began to delve into speculation, trying to determine what exactly was the cause of the price drop.

The initial blame fell on Elon Musk and Tesla, as the accident began just after Tesla announced that it will no longer accept crypto payments for its electric cars. However, experts were quick to refute those claims.

Another theory was that the latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China may be the reason, but Okcoin CEO Hong Fang said that the cryptocurrency ban was nothing new and certainly not something that might have surprised people. people.

How does the crash affect crypto businesses?

Dan Dolev, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, was asked in a recent interview with CNBC if Coinbase can be seen apart from cryptocurrencies, or if it will spend its life as a prisoner of what happens in the cryptocurrency markets. Dolev said that 80% of Coinbase’s revenue is tied to withholding trading fees. He also noted that commercial tariff yields are expected to decline, or rather continue to decline.

Yields have already seen a dramatic drop between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, going from 1.4% to 1.2%. Meanwhile, as competition continues to heat up, this decline is expected to continue. Meanwhile, Coinbase is earning as much as it could earn, although its future income could be in jeopardy from current events.