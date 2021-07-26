Cryptocurrency : market rises due to Amazon interest | Invezz

With the news that Amazon could be about to start accepting crypto as a form of payment, and that the company could venture into the crypto sphere with its own single coin, the crypto market as a whole has rebounded. .

One of the cryptocurrencies that has benefited the most from this broad rally is Ankr (ANKR). In the past 24 hours, its price has increased more than 30% to $ 0.0829, and its trading volume has increased 870% to $ 171 million. Due to this market behavior, the crypto community has been flooded with investors and traders trying to find out more about the Ankr coin and its growth potential.

This article aims to help those people. Read on for an explanation of what Ankr is and how it works, what the future might hold for the cryptocurrency, and what is our ANKR price forecast for 2021 and beyond.

What is Ankr?

Ankr is a cryptocurrency project that was founded in November 2017 at the University of Berkeley in California as a distributed computing platform that takes advantage of blockchain technologies. It is a platform that aims to make creating dApps, hosting nodes, and staking simple, affordable, and easy.

In its time in the public market, and powered by the native ANKR token, it has created a market for container-based cloud services through the use of shared resources. Additionally, it is unique in that it leverages the idle computing power of devices and data centers as a whole, increasing efficiency and enabling a seamless sharing economy.

The ANKR token can be used to pay for services on the Ankr platform, such as node deployment and API services, participate in on-chain governance, and also acts as a guarantee for network participants.

Should you buy ANKR tokens today?

If you’ve done your research and determined that this is a project you believe in for the long term, investing now and keeping it might be a smart move.

However, the path to value creation for Ankr is unlikely to be smooth or smooth, and the cryptocurrency’s innate volatility is likely to make things more unpredictable than other asset classes.

Will Ankr make me rich?

It’s unlikely, but just look at some of the cryptocurrency stories from the past few years like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. It is always possible, and you must have a ticket to win the lottery.

ANKR price prediction 2021

As for Ankr’s price in 2021 and beyond, our price prediction can help inform you: $ 0.25 by the end of 2021, $ 0.30 in 2022, and up to $ 0.60 5 years from now.

$ ANKR Social Media Coverage

2 $ ANKR just retraced for 87 days before it bottomed. I don’t know when this run will end or where it will end. A guess of between $ 0.34 (the 1.618 fib extension) to $ 1.19 (the 5.618 fib extension) seems most likely, but the trendline of the peaks suggests above $ 2.20 is possible pic.twitter.com/ppAgqu1hR0 – Tryingtodomybest (@Engineeringhere) July 26, 2021

