Cryptocurrency : market cycle analysis screamed ‘take profit’ ahead of May 19 selloff

Welcome to the weekly Cointelegraph Market newsletter. This week we will identify emerging sector trends across the cryptocurrency landscape to broaden your understanding of market cycles and better equip readers to take advantage of regularly occurring microcycles in the larger market structure.

The cryptocurrency sector has an established reputation for being volatile and fast-moving, and these characteristics were fully on display in May when the rapid decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) from $ 60,000 to $ 33,000 led to a mass exodus that eliminated $ 1.2 billion. in value of the total market capitalization.

While many across the ecosystem have blamed the recession on things like negative tweets from influencers and powerful figures like Elon Musk or another announcement that the government of China has banned Bitcoin, more experienced traders and analysts warned of the potential for a significant pullback for several weeks before the sell off.

The rapid rise in prices in 2021 showed some of the classic signs of bubble-like behavior, with overbought alarms ringing as Uber drivers and grocery store clerks were happy to offer their thoughts on what the price would be. next big engine.

That said, now seems like a good time to review the various stages of a market cycle to help better understand what the market has been through so far and what can potentially be expected in the months and years to come.

Four phases of a market cycle

The four basic phases of a market cycle, which all traders should have a basic understanding of, are the accumulation phase, the margin phase, the distribution phase, and the drawdown phase.

Phases of a market cycle. Source: Investopedia

The accumulation phase occurs after a market has bottomed out and is characterized by innovators and early adopters buying the asset for its long-term potential before a significant price moves.

This phase was seen in the cryptocurrency market starting in December 2018, when the price of BTC bottomed out below $ 3,500 and lasted until October 2020, when its price began to rise significantly above $ 12,000.

BTC / USD 1-day chart. Source: Bitstamp

The profit margin phase really started to heat up in December 2020 and lasted until January 2021 when BTC and the decentralized finance sector (DeFi) attracted global attention, with total market capitalization rising to a high of $ 2.5 billion in May as distribution The phase began to begin.

Total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market. Source: CoinMarketCap

During the distribution phases, sellers begin to dominate and the previous bullish sentiment turns mixed, leading to prices locking into a trading range. The phase ends when the market changes direction.

Some of the typical chart patterns observed during this time, as described by Investopedia, are double and triple tops along with well-known head and shoulders patterns, which were the red flags put forward by BTC and seen by technical analysts prior to this. more recent. to sell.

$ BTC forming head and shoulders pattern. Does the bear market start? #Bitcoin #Cryptocurency pic.twitter.com/E86WwcCKsX – KARNA (@iamrajankarna) June 8, 2021

Similar to the bull market of 2017-2018, the price of BTC reached a new all-time high (ATH) and then began to decline, resulting in the rotation of Bitcoin funds into the altcoin market, further boosting the price. total market capitalization. to a record $ 2.53 trillion on May 12.

For the astute cryptocurrency trader, this pattern was a sign that a downsizing phase was approaching and that it would be prudent to make a profit, as BTC fluctuated between $ 40,000 and $ 60,000 and altcoins soared to all-time highs in preparation to break above the sale. -off and collect tokens at a discount during the next pool.

Deployment of funds in the accumulation phase

Now that the market has experienced a significant pullback and continues to seek a price floor, it is a crucial time to monitor price movements, with a view to looking for good entry points to viable projects.

Perhaps the best known chart detailing the typical market cycle is “Psychology of a Market Cycle” from the Wall St. Cheat Sheet. The pattern has appeared in markets of all kinds, from stocks and commodities to cryptocurrencies and real estate.

Phases of a market cycle. Source: Wall St. Cheat Sheet

Looking at the Bitcoin chart, we can see a similar price pattern that started in late 2020 with a possible ‘disbelief’ phase starting in November. The initial period of January is similar in appearance to the “hope” phase in the chart above and was followed by a period of several months to a euphoric all-time high in April.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The price then dropped from $ 64,000 to $ 47,000 before recovering to the $ 53,000 to $ 60,000 range when complacency began to set in. The sell-off in May propelled the market through phases of anxiety, denial, panic, and capitulation, and the ecosystem’s reaction to Musk’s tweets, plus other forces putting downward pressure on the market, triggered a significant amount. of anger within the community.

Now comes the challenge of dealing with the slump of a significantly lower portfolio value and trying to decide if the market has bottomed out, indicating that it is a good time to reallocate funds, or if the best thing to do is to sit down. in your hands and wait for new developments.

Major price increases during this time are often viewed in disbelief as a fool’s rally; therefore, the cycle is complete and we are back to the beginning.

So does that mean now is a good time to rack up your favorite project tokens?

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed correct answer to that question, and it is something that each investor must determine on their own. With tokens previously in demand now significantly discounted compared to just a month ago, this could be a good time to start dollar cost averaging again on top long-term options in preparation for the next higher cycle.

Cycles of the cryptocurrency sector

The typical cycle presented here can be applied to the market as a whole, as well as to individual tokens or token sectors.

A good example of this is the rise of decentralized finance over the past year, which took the crypto market by storm, led by the emergence of popular decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and lending platforms like Aave.

Total market capitalization of the DeFi sector. Source: CoinGecko

As seen in the graph above, the DeFi sector as a whole went through its own market cycle pattern that coincided with its increasing popularity and use across the ecosystem.

A similar pattern was seen in the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2021, but the timing was different, highlighting the idea that sectors move together and hinting at the potential benefits of a sector approach to investing in cryptocurrencies.

ENJ / USDT vs. CHZ / USDT vs. AXS / USDT vs. MANA / USDT. Source: TradingView

To take advantage of these opportunities, traders are sometimes forced to take the opposite approach. The accumulation phase is often marked by a decline in confidence, but the best time to sell is during the distribution phase, when confidence is at its highest and most traders do it all in the hopes of get great riches.

Looking at the current market landscape, the best course of action may be to take a wait-and-see approach while keeping some dry powder on the sidelines to take advantage of any “flash sales” that may come our way. Regardless of what you choose, just remember to do your own research and have a risk management process in place, as the historically volatile nature of the crypto market shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.