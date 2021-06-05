Cryptocurrency : Mark Cuban vs. John Reed Stark!

Billionaire Mark Cuban joins the XRP Army in criticizing the SEC. Mainly, claiming that the former SEC attorney, now head of the cybersecurity consultancy of the same name, John Reed Stark, does not have any knowledge about cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, these comments by Mark Cuban begin when John Reed Stark, the SEC’s former head of internet enforcement, made comments on CNBC’s “Squawk On The Street.” Basically, that the country is falling apart due to the role of cryptocurrencies in Ransomware.

“Ransomware attackers are collecting ransoms in Bitcoin because there is no way they will be caught.”

Furthermore, Stark added: “There is no utility in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. The only reason that Ransomware is successful is through cryptocurrencies. The main reason people own cryptocurrencies is that they think someone else will buy them at a higher price.

Also, John Reed Stark, told CNBC that he has not yet found a benefit that outweighs the risk that the cryptocurrency represents for society.

Mark Cuban’s comments about John Reed Stark are unleashed

So, billionaire Mark Cuban has joined the voices of critics of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in his recent tweet.

“John Reed Stark, the guest who used to work at the SEC, has absolutely no knowledge of cryptocurrencies. After all, it says there is no use. One certainty is that cryptocurrencies will continue to positively impact businesses more than the SEC. In other words, I am pleased to inform you about the applications we are developing.

Watching @cnbc and the guest who used to work at the SEC has absolutely no understanding of crypto. Says there is zero utility. One certainty is crypto will continue to positively impact business more than the SEC. I’m happy to educate him on the applications we are developing – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 3, 2021

To which a Twitter user challenged Mark Cuban by writing: “Name one thing, anything, that cryptocurrencies do better than their competitor in any sector.”

In this regard, Mark Cuban responded with a long list: “Weather insurance. Money transfer. Origin of digital files. Market efficiency for digital content. Personal banking. Market prediction. Non-fractional banking. Structured financial products. Game rewards. Soon ticket sales ».

Weather insurance. Money transfer. Provenance for digital files. Marketplace efficiency for digital content. Personal banking. Prediction markets. Non-fractionalized banking. Structured financial products. Fractionalization of assets. Gaming rewards. Soon ticketing. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 3, 2021

Joins the voices of critics

In fact, Mark Cuban is not the only critic of the SEC within the crypto space. The XRP Army has been at odds with the SEC for months. Following the agency’s lawsuit against Ripple.

In closing, do you agree with Mark Cuban when he expressed that John Reed Stark, the former SEC attorney, had no knowledge of cryptocurrencies? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Socrates: «There is only one good: knowledge. There is only one evil, ignorance”.

