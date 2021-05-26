Cryptocurrency : Mark Cuban supports Polygon for Ethereum

Despite the importance it has been acquiring in recent months, the crypto world is far from perfect. On the contrary, there are problems and contradictions that must be solved so that cryptocurrencies can achieve the long-awaited mass adoption. And one of the biggest issues is scalability in cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. For this reason, and to help solve it, Mark Cuban supports Polygon for Ethereum.

Scalability on the Ethereum Blockchain

Since its birth, Ethereum has been positioning itself as one of the most important cryptocurrencies in the world. Occupying the second position by market capitalization, only surpassed by Bitcoin, and being the leading Blockchain for the execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications. As well as the center of the decentralized finance ecosystem.

However, all of Ethereum’s successes are marred by the increasing difficulty of its network in coping with its increasing popularity. And it is that, as more users use the Ethereum Blockchain, more time is required for the execution of transactions, as well as higher are the commissions that must be paid for each operation, sometimes reaching close to 100 dollars for each validated transaction on your blockchain.

This has prevented the massive adoption of Ethereum, and therefore of decentralized applications worldwide. Giving rise to ETH rivals such as the Binance Smart Chain to gain more ground in the crypto market. Attracting investors and decentralized projects to its own Blockchain. Which does not prevent billionaire investor Mark Cuban from supporting Polygon, a solution to improve scalability on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Mark Cuban endorses Polygon

Thus, Polygon would consist of a multi-chain solution whose objective is to make Ethereum transactions a more efficient process, thus improving the scalability of the cryptocurrency Blockchain. Which has allowed it, during this time of emergency in the Ethereum Blockchain due to high commissions, and slow operations, to rapidly grow its user base. With even figures like Mark Cuban backing the project.

“It’s fast, it works well, and most importantly, its user base is growing exponentially (…) I can give you information on marketing, and we are in the process of integrating Polygon into lazy.com, which we think will be very beneficial to create a platform that expands NFTs and personal galleries. Mark Cuban commented on his collaboration with Polygon.

In this way, Mark Cuban’s website has been updated, now adding a section to talk about Polygon. This at the same time that the billionaire advises the creators of the project on the options they have available to make it grow over time. This being not only an important support to Polygon but also to the Ethereum Blockchain.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related