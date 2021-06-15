Cryptocurrency : Mark Cuban Says Banks Should Be Afraid Of DeFi Sector

Mark Cuban, an American billionaire investor, has high hopes for the decentralized finance sector (DeFi) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). He revealed his bullish sentiments about the industry in a blog post on June 13, saying that many financial institutions should be afraid of these burgeoning industries. This is because they seek to recreate traditional financial systems through cryptocurrencies.

In the blog post, Cuban revealed that he is interested in designing decentralized protocols, adding that it is the very structure that poses a significant threat to banks. Using Aave as an example, Cuban said that both the protocol and its competitor, Compound, look like a bank. However, there are some notable differences between Aave and banks.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The main difference is that the project is completely automated and without permissions. As such, there are no bankers, buildings, roasters, vaults, cash, forms, or credit ratings. He went on to point out that everything in Aave is controlled by smart contracts. Due to this automation, Cuban claims that he does not need anyone’s permission and that obtaining a loan only takes a few minutes.

A risky business

Cuban, who also owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, further cited that DeFi exchanges are an attractive venture, as they don’t particularly need to raise a lot of capital. He explained that instead of business owners, investors and other creditors raising capital, liquidity providers do it for them. As such, this feature makes the DeFi industry more efficient than traditional banks.

While Cuban is bullish on DeFi, he warned investors that the space is quite risky. Unlike a traditional bank, a DeFi protocol does not have any regulation or insurance on the invested funds. While DeFi loans are secured by other crypto assets, borrowers are not liable if they are unable to repay a loan. To this end, he noted that the crypto saying of not investing more than you’re willing to lose applies twice as much when it comes to DeFi.

Cuban concluded by saying that while DeFi has risks that it must address, the sector is the future of personal banking.

This news comes as the DeFi space continues to grow rapidly. At the moment, there are 62.720 million dollars in the sector. According to data from Defipulse, Aave has the largest market dominance with 14.84%.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money