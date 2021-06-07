Cryptocurrency : Mark Cuban expands his investment portfolio and owns at least 100 altcoins

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and frequently compares blockchain technology to the early days of the internet. Cuban expands his investment portfolio and owns at least 100 altcoins. Or, that’s what is believed because crypto detectives are using chain data and tracking Mark Cuban’s crypto movements and statements. This has been revealed by various media.

All this fuss is with the intention of knowing, the content of the billionaire’s altcoin portfolio. Among the visible altcoins shown are: MATIC, INJ, Dogelon (ELON), Dux Inu (DOGI), Bingo Inu (BINGO), AVE, Rarible (RARI), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Serum (SRM), Injective, Fantom (FTM).

It is important to mention that, it is not certain if Cuban bought these crypto assets. Or, if they may have been sent to you by holders trying to promote their own tokens.

Mark Cuban always at the forefront with cryptocurrencies

Recall that, on previous occasions, Cuban has shown his support and interest towards Bitcoin and the rest of the market. Comparing the main cryptocurrency to gold often. Likewise, Cuban has also shown a lot of interest in Ethereum, the blockchain where Ether is built, the second largest cryptocurrency below Bitcoin, mainly due to the smart contracts that are executed on it.

He sees Ethereum as “adaptable over time” because developers can iterate and improve its capabilities, as he has expressed in previous interviews. In this sense, for him, that is more realistic, which is why he keeps a lot in this cryptocurrency.

He has also made it clear that he would have liked to have bought it earlier. However, since he started with it, he does not regret it simply because I think it is the closest we have to a true currency.

What really changed everything was smart contracts, Cuban said. “Smart contracts came along and that created DeFi and NFT. That’s what changed the game. That’s what got me excited. That’s why it looks a lot like the Internet. ‘

Mark also supports Dogecoin

In February, Cuban bought a small amount of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke, for his 11-year-old son, Jake. Cuban said at the time the purchase was intended to be “fun and educational” for his son. At the same time he was helping Cuban learn more about space.

“There are some that I buy for fun, others for experience, because I just want to learn,” Cuban added.

Cryptanalyst and influencer Lark Davis also shares his thoughts on the content of Cuban’s various cryptocurrencies. Noting that the owner of the Dallas Mavericks mentioned in an interview that he owns 60% of his crypto portfolio in Bitcoin, 30% in Ethereum and 10% in altcoins.

Noting the usefulness of cryptocurrencies over traditional assets, the billionaire investor has explained on several occasions that Bitcoin is easy to trade, store and create without delivery problems. Compared to gold, while also allowing the transfer of value locally and globally. Gold is a nuisance, he added.

The owner of the Mavericks also believes that Ethereum (ETH) smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) are better than banks. When it comes to allowing the deposit, saving and trading of financial instruments.

