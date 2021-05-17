Cryptocurrency : Mark Cuban: Cryptocurrencies Evolve in Real Time

Two days ago Mark Cuban, a billionaire investor, posted a Twitter thread where he offered his followers an analysis of the current state and future of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

The price of cryptocurrencies are a by-product of their usability

Mark Cuban, in addition to being recognized for being the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is widely recognized in the crypto community for his support of Dogecoin (DOGE).

With this in mind, on May 15, Cuban published an extensive Twitter thread made up of 10 Tweets. In them, the renowned investor offered an analysis of the current state and future of Blockchain technology.

Crypto and each implementation is evolving in real time from “what is the potential utility” to “What is the current utility and how many users does it have”. Tokens / Coin prices are now less a bet on the future and more a reflection of real demand. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 15, 2021

In this way, part of exploring the future of technology is finding what obstacles you will need to overcome. Thus, Cuban pointed out that while there are real obstacles to adoption, cryptocurrency prices increasingly reflect actual “utility” and “demand.”

In this sense, Cuban raises the importance of the usability of cryptocurrencies in the demand for them and, therefore, their future.

“Having more TPS and lower gas rates is not enough,” he wrote. “There should be a CURRENT network effect and significant user growth. This is a challenge for most L1s and L2s because, with few exceptions, marketing in the cryptocurrency universe is beyond terrible.

Thus Cuban emphasized that cryptocurrency projects must take into account indicators such as sales, gross margin and profits. Why? Well, because it is a very competitive environment. So, he wonders, how can you share the revenue with the token holders if you don’t have a plan to generate it?

To grow you must first find the improvement points

Therefore, in addition to highlighting the relevance of the indicators, Cuban pointed out that there are marketing problems in the cryptocurrency market. Basically it states that projects do not know how to sell themselves and attract users.

Without users what value does a blockchain or L2 solution have? But, they still haven’t figured out how to sell. They pay premiums to developers and for liquidity and validators. But invest little Marketing to attract users – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 15, 2021

Mark Cuban believes that the lack of a widespread understanding about the protocol behind cryptocurrency is a serious obstacle to its growth. Widespread confusion leads to less participation.

And, curiously, being perhaps the most important piece of information in his speech, Cuban emphasized that the Hype / Pump is not a marketing strategy. Why? Well, because if an investor wants to know the value of a platform, he will see its usefulness. Therefore, “the future of a protocol depends on whether people use it to buy things or obtain another utility.”

In this sense, the investor explained that, “as with all generational technologies, it takes a generation to grow.” Therefore, he argues that the cryptocurrency market is currently in a learning phase.

In this phase, Cuban states that users must be educated at the same time that products and services must know how to sell themselves, but, in addition, they must be able to fulfill their initial promises.

However, despite being in a learning phase, Cuban believes that cryptocurrencies can mature to the point where we ask ourselves “how could we live without them.”

