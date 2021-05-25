Cryptocurrency : Marathon to build a “mega farm” in Texas with 73,000 Bitcoin miners

The American company dedicated to the mining of Bitcoin, Marathon Digital Holdings, will build a new farm in Texas that will house approximately 73,000 specialized ASIC equipment. Construction of the data center would begin in October 2021 and start operations in March of next year.

As the farm goes live, Marathon will bring to the Bitcoin network a computing power estimated at 10.37 EH / s. According to company figures, the installation will consume about 300 megawatts / hour, which represents 8% of the energy consumed by Catalonia, in Spain, for example. The energy cost would be $ 0.0453 per kilowatt hour.

In total, Marathon will manage more than 100,000 Bitcoin miners whose operations will become carbon neutral by up to 70%, as reported by the corporation through a press release. The project is an alliance with the company Compute North that will build the data center with a $ 67 million financing provided by Marathon.

“This agreement puts us on a clear path to become one of the largest, most efficient and environmentally conscious Bitcoin miners in North America,” explained Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon, who stressed that the loan will not affect the capital of the company.

The company did not provide details on which Texas city the data center would be built in. Although the company stated that its goal is to achieve zero pollutant emissions with its operations, it is unknown if there is a roadmap to adopt measures to achieve the goal.

Bitcoin mining in North America

The Marathon ad exemplifies how the Bitcoin mining is expanding beyond China, country that monopolizes the majority of the processing power of the network. The United States and Canada are emerging as potential competitors in the fight to gain hash rate and participation within the digital mining industry.

Companies such as Argo Blockchain, Riot Blockchain, Blockcap or Hut8Mining are joining efforts so that Bitcoin mining reaches a redistribution on a global scale. Even the Canadian ASIC miners for altcoins, ePIC Blockchain, revealed that it obtained financing to start manufacturing equipment in North America and not necessarily import it from China.

Marathon caught media attention recently because it mined a Bitcoin block with a regulatory label from the Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), an agency of the United States Department of the Treasury, as reported by CryptoNews. With this action the company assumed that it will not process transactions from sanctioned bitcoin addresses.