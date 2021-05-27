Cryptocurrency : Marathon Digital: “Texas Will Host Bitcoin Miners”

Compute North’s new 300-megawatt Texas data center will house Bitcoin miners. Specifically, acquired by Marathon Digital, who will add approximately 10.37 EH / s to the hashing power of the facility.

In this way, Marathon aims to reduce its carbon footprint. By building a new data center that will house approximately 73,000 Bitcoin miners. To achieve this goal, Marathon plans to begin construction alongside Compute North.

Indeed, according to a statement, Compute North will receive an 18-month bridge loan from Marathon. To help finance the construction of your facility in Texas. The terms of the initial three-year contract will be implemented in stages starting in October 2021 and March 2022.

So Merrick Okamoto, Marathon CEO said, “The new agreement with Compute North allows us to operate our mining fleet in regulatory environments. Which have proven to be friendly to Bitcoin miners. And, at rates that we believe are among the lowest in the country.

Additionally, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel said, “Compute North is a long-term partner of ours. And, by expanding our working relationship with them through this new agreement. We have secured inexpensive hosting arrangements for the 103,120 of our previously acquired Bitcoin miners. ‘

So Dave Perrill, CEO of Compute North commented, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Marathon. And help achieve your ESG goals through the delivery of carbon neutral hosting operations. ‘

Marathon Digital plans carbon neutral data center

In short, Marathon Digital Holdings, a Bitcoin mining company from the United States. It has laid out plans to achieve 70% carbon neutrality for its cryptocurrency mining operations.

$ MARA #Bitcoin New Data Center to House Approximately 73,000 of Marathon’s Bitcoin Miners, Transitioning the Company’s Mining Operations to 70% Carbon Neutralhttps: //t.co/wITxcgZY8G – Marathon Digital Holdings (@MarathonDH) May 24, 2021

In fact, Fred Thiel said, “Once all of our miners are deployed by the end of Q1 2022, our hash rate will be 10.37 EH / s.”

In addition, he added: “And our operations will be 70% carbon neutral. With our long-term goal of achieving a 100% carbon neutral footprint.

Incidentally, commenting on the news, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said via Twitter: “Marathon is acting decisively. And so, expand its US-based mining capacity in a carbon-neutral way. Publicly traded miners will lead the way in ESG initiatives.

Marathon is acting decisively to expand its US-based mining capacity in a carbon neutral fashion. Publicly traded Bitcoin miners like $ MARA are going to drive standards of excellence for other miners around the world & lead the way on ESG initiatives. https://t.co/jrnWnkxqjf – Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 24, 2021

Notably, Marathon Digital’s announcement is timely, given the negative attention Bitcoin mining has received in recent weeks. With China planning to crack down on cryptocurrency mining within its borders, at least three mining pools have announced plans to halt activities in the country.

By way of closing, Fred Thiel stated: “This agreement sets us on a clear path to become one of the largest, most efficient and most environmentally conscious Bitcoin miners in North America.”

