Cryptocurrency : Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating a BTC Streaming Business

Cryptocurrency-related crimes can vary greatly in magnitude and consequences, depending on the jurisdiction in question. In this case, Kais Mohammad, a man from California, was sentenced to two years in federal prison. The reason for your sentence? Illegally operating a BTC-based money transmission business, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

Court records suggest that Mohammad, a former compliance-trained bank employee, operated his “Herocoin” business from 2014 to 2019. There he allegedly met with clients to transfer their cryptocurrency to cash via in-person means or through the use of ATMs. automatic BTC.

In addition, Mohammad allegedly knew that his client’s funds were sometimes obtained through illegal means or used in illicit activities on the Deep Web, but did not report it. He also failed to properly register his business with the Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The latter is a US federal agency charged with monitoring finances and transactions for national security purposes.

Other details about it

Mohammad was said to have operated several Bitcoin ATMs that did not require the identifying information necessary for anti-money laundering protocols, according to the DOJ. In this way, the 37-year-old man allegedly exchanged between US $ 15 million and US $ 25 million. If you wonder how he did it: through his money transmission business. That is why he had to give up 17 ATMs, 18.4 BTC and 222.5 ETH during the investigation.

Bitcoin ATMs are becoming more prevalent in the United States, with more than 20,000 assets currently. Consequently, the Drug Control Administration of that country reports that they are increasingly used to launder money. All of this deepened further as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these particular ATMs are largely hidden from public view, according to the DEA report.

