Cryptocurrency : M-Pesa has gotten in the way of Crypto

Many think that it is easier for Kenyans to adopt cryptocurrencies thanks to M-Pesa. But sadly, it turns out to be the other way around.

When it comes to crypto adoption, Kenya is a unique market in Africa and the rest of the world. At the center of that is the overwhelming need in the country to interact with M-Pesa.

The mobile money service facilitates the majority of transactions in almost all sectors of the Kenyan economy. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the government agency that collects, analyzes and disseminates data, more than 90% of the country’s adult population has an M-Pesa e-wallet.

At first glance, this exposure of the population to mobile banking may seem like the ideal environment for cryptocurrencies. Indeed, it is the case, but unfortunately, that is balanced by another force.

M-Pesa could have been a great ally of cryptocurrencies if those who run it did not see it as a competitor and therefore should not be able to grow. It is M-Pesa, and not the regulator, who killed the first two native Bitcoin exchanges on the African continent.

In 2013, Pelle Braendgaard, a Danish computer programmer, moved to Kenya with the great dream of connecting two fintech technologies that mesmerized him at the time; M-Pesa and Bitcoin. Working with others he met in Nairobi, they launched Kipochi, a wallet and exchange that could make converting between Bitcoin and M-Pesa fast, secure, and convenient.

However, within a year, they had to shut down Kipochi after Safaricom, the telecommunications company behind M-Pesa, pressured their payment processor, KopoKopo, to cease service. While the regulator had given Kipochi a provisional go-ahead, it could no longer operate without access to the M-Pesa platform.

Pelle Braendgaard, in the recent interview with BitKe, has stated that the order to deny them access to M-Pesa came from London. Safaricom is part of the UK-based Vodafone group.

Two years later, after Kipochi ceased operations, another local exchange, Bitpesa, had to relocate its operations outside of Kenya for the same reasons. They were denied access to the M-Pesa platform. Today Bitpesa’s main market is Ghana and Nigeria.

The closure of these two exchanges illustrates how much control the mobile money service has in Kenya’s financial sector.

In most countries of the world, access to banking, especially for centralized exchanges run by companies, is essential for their survival. In Kenya, you have access to the M-Pesa mobile money platform.

Even after the exit of the Kenyan exchanges and despite its hostility, M-Pesa remains the primary medium for conversion between crypto and fiat. Today, the entry and exit exchange of M-Pesa is done through peer-to-peer exchanges, notably Localbitcoins, Paxful, and Binance.

Meanwhile, Kenya remains a major crypto market on the African continent. According to research by Localbitcoins, it ranks third behind Nigeria and South Africa.

It is important to note that while M-Pesa is the primary way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, it has other limitations. In particular, you cannot transact more than $ 3,000 in one day, and a transaction cannot exceed $ 1,500.

Additionally, using peer-to-peer exchanges to transact with M-Pesa can be cumbersome in a number of other ways. For example, it is not a straightforward process, especially when you have to actively search for and choose the best deals from a list of online operators. Often times, those you approach reject your business for one reason or another, and you have to keep looking. This is time consuming and inconvenient.

There is also the risk of being scammed. Even though peer-to-peer trading platforms have implemented various security features, scammers are still finding ways to cheat and steal from genuine traders.

Using bank transfers seems like an obvious option. In fact, many of the transactions on Localbitcoins, Paxful, and Binance are settled via bank transfers. However, Kenyans mainly use wire transfers for transactions involving amounts that cannot be made in M-Pesa (above US $ 1500).

But more importantly, Kenyan banks today will block any transaction they think is crypto-related.

Michael Kimani, a blockchain consultant, Coindesk contributor, and one of Kenya’s earliest crypto evangelists, believes banks are taking very seriously a warning note that Kenya’s central bank, the regulator, issued in 2015 about the use of bitcoins. .

“Commercial banks are not actively looking for transactions related to flagged, blacklisted or blocked crypto,” he states, “However, if it is so obvious to them that you are sending money to buy crypto or the funds you are receiving are coming from a transaction then they have no choice but to mark the transaction. They don’t want to get in trouble with the central bank. ”

Michael says he has had trouble getting the payment into his account multiple times because the bank noticed that the payment came from a crypto entity.

Kenyans are beginning to explore cryptocurrency-funded debit cards. This service is useful, especially when you just want to convert your stake into fiat money so you can spend it.

How this works is that a provider registered to offer this type of financial service, issues you a debit card of the Visa or MasterCard brand. To use it to buy or make withdrawals at the ATM, you need to make a number of cryptocurrencies available in a wallet connected to your account with them.

Every time you make a purchase or withdraw from the ATM, an equivalent amount of crypto is automatically converted into fiat currency based on prevailing market exchange rates.

With this debit card, a Kenyan does not need to go through M-Pesa to spend their cryptocurrencies. They also don’t need to test their chances with the bank in the hope that they won’t get caught. Instead, they can go into any store that accepts debit cards to make payments and shop.

I recently set out to test the cryptocurrency funded debit card and see how it works in Kenya. Unfortunately, few companies have been interested in offering this product to the African market. Binance, one of the exchanges most used by Kenyans and Africans, has a Visa debit card, but it is not yet available to Kenyans.

In Africa, the Binance debit card service has been available to users in South Africa and Nigeria. However, for some unclear reasons, such as at the time of writing, the service had been temporarily disabled in both countries.

Doing some research online, I came across an entity known as the Swan Club, a club that offers various financial services to its members, including the use of crypto through their debit cards. I applied for your debit card.

The Club Swan card appears to be treated like any other debit card issued by a local or foreign company affiliated with Visa or MasterCard.

In my next post, I will describe my experience with crypto-funded debit card in Kenya.