Cryptocurrency : Long-term Bitcoin holders are hoarding coins after cutting their positions in the early Bull Run

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) experienced another bumpy transaction date, leading to the price of BTC falling to the lows of $ 42k and gaining some momentum at $ 45,181 as of this writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC was facing headwinds sparked by Elon Musk’s tweets recently about Tesla abandoning BTC payments citing environmental concerns.

However, long-term Bitcoin investors saw this steep decline as the perfect opportunity for asset accumulation, as alluded to by market analyst William Clemente III. He explained :

“Long-term Bitcoin holders are piling up again after cutting their positions during the first bull run.”

Clemente’s sentiments were echoed by Glassnode co-founders Yann & Jan and they said that many people invest in BTC for the long term.

Additionally, on-chain metrics provider Santiment believed that BTC is hitting the highest level of positive sentiment of the year based on the current dip as many traders view the $ 40k lows as a perfect opportunity to buy.

Most of the on-chain volume came from short-term headlines

According to the chain analyst under the dilution-proof pseudonym:

“Most of the on-chain volume came from short-term holders who ended up capitulating at a loss. Meanwhile, long-term forks and miners are racking up sats at an increasing rate, clearly buying the drop. “

The analyst alluded to the fact that long-term holders are buying deep.

Bitcoin’s price relative to gold drops

Market analyst Holger Zschaepitz noted that Bitcoin’s price has fallen to lows compared to gold since February. He acknowledged:

“The ratio of the price of Bitcoin to gold has fallen to the lowest level since February, BBG has calculated citing increased caution on speculative assets and the economic recovery from the pandemic. One Bitcoin now equates to around 23 ounces of bullion, down from a record 36 ounces in April. “

Despite the current struggles Bitcoin is going through, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci recently stated that it is still the cryptocurrency to own.

Image Source: Shutterstock