Cryptocurrency : Long-Term Bitcoin Headlines Keep Piling While Short-Term Headlines Keep Selling

Bitcoin (BTC) has spent the last two months between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000.

Thus, it shows that bulls and bears have been embroidered in a fight, and William Clement III recognized this fact. The network analyst explained:

“Long-term holders keep accumulating: +20,969 BTC to their holdings today, +145,021 BTC to their holdings in the last week, and +397,487 BTC to their holdings in the last month.”

He added:

“Short-term holders keep selling: -15,085 BTC of their holdings today, -112,950 BTC of their holdings in the past week, and -428,749 BTC of their holdings in the past month.”

These statistics show that as long-term holders continue to buy more Bitcoin, their short-term counterparts are dumping their holdings.

Crypto data provider Dilution-proof recently revealed that short-term headlines were selling at a net loss since May 13.

Total fees paid on the Bitcoin network hit an 11-month low

According to on-chain metrics provider Glassnode, total BTC fees hit an 11-month low of 1,488 BTC.

This is related to the recent market crash, which pushed the price of Bitcoin from an all-time high (ATH) of $ 64.8k to lows of $ 30k on May 19.

Google searches for legal tender reached an ATH. Lucas Outumuro, a senior analyst at IntoTheBlock, acknowledged that Google searches for “legal tender” had skyrocketed. He said :

“The world is paying attention. Google searches for “legal tender” reached a new record following El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law. “

El Salvador recently became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. This measure is expected to create jobs in a nation where 70% of the population works in the informal economy and does not have a bank account.

In addition, it is intended to be a way that offers access to investments, savings, credit and secure transactions.

Image Source: Shutterstock