Cryptocurrency : LocalBitcoins expands its payment methods by integrating seven cryptocurrencies

Among the new options are bitcoin cash, polkadot, and cardano.

The platforms AirTM and Uphold also joined as new means of payments in LocalBitcoins.

The P2P exchange LocalBitcoins, which since 2012 has worked solely with bitcoin (BTC), announced that it is now expanding its means of payments with seven new altcoins, in an attempt to satisfy the requests of its users.

In a short message posted by the company on their blog, they indicated that it is now possible to create ads to accept tether (USDT), polkadot (DOT), cardano (ADA), bitcoin cash (BCH), USD coin (USDC), chainlink ( LINK) and dogecoin (DOGE) as payment methods.

Among the most prominent altcoins adopted by LocalBitcoins are polkadot, cardano, chainlink, and dogecoin. All of these are in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of bitcoin cash, a bitcoin fork that is also in this top, especially now that it is awakening greater interest among investors in the midst of what is known as the altcoin season.

Regarding stablecoins, the platform included USD coin (USDC) and tether (USDT). The latter reached a market capitalization of USD 50 billionin the month of April that ranked it as the fifth largest cryptoasset, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Despite this, the stablecoin has not been without controversy, raising concerns about how is truly pegged to the dollar .

Another of the cryptocurrencies taken into account by the P2P exchange is dogecoin, a digital currency that has unleashed controversy, although it has risenlike foam from the boost given to it by billionaire Elon Musk. In fact, in recent days, this medium reported that the businessman has been collaborating with the project’s developers since 2019.

But not everything has always turned out well for dogecoin, after Musk called the cryptoasset “a scam” on a television show, causing its price to drop by 35% .

LocalBitcoins adds more platforms as payment methods

On the other hand, the company based in Finland that maintains operations in more than 200 countries, also announced that it added new payment platformsfor payments to be made from various countries and regions.

In the international area, it included platforms such as PAYSEND; AirTM; Uphold; PaySera; Remitly; EcoPayz; Vodafone Cash; Monese; Airtel Money.

In the European Union to Bunq, N26, in Spain to Bizum and in Portugal to MBWay

For Central and South America they added MercadoPago; in Argentina PagoFacil and RapiPago; in Brazil to Boleto Bancário, Instant Payment PIX and PicPay; in Chile to Mach; in Colombia to Baloto, Efecty, MOVII, Nequi and PSE; and in Peru to YAPE.

In this way, LocalBitcoins enters a process of diversification of its platform, which until now was dedicated only to the sale of bitcoin. This does something similar to what LocalCryptos, formerly known as LocalEthereum, did.