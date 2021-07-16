Cryptocurrency : Litecoin (LTC) falls towards the most relevant support. Will you lose it?

The crypto market is again engulfed in losses, generating more and more negativity. Today Litecoin for example has just reached its most relevant support zone, where the behavior will determine where the price will be most likely to move next. Will LTC lose this important level? Find out below.

At the time of this writing, the price of this cryptocurrency is $ 123.54, accumulating a loss of 1.06% in the last 24 hours, and 7.98% in the last 7 days.

The bearish behavior is undoubtedly the product of the generalized tide throughout the ecosystem.

However, there are some fundamentals that indicate that this coin is in good health.

Among these fundamentals, we must highlight the announcement of Visa, where they indicate that Litecoin cards moved more than 1,000 million dollars during the first half of the year.

This, in addition to demonstrating a great adoption of cryptocurrency, speaks to us of a greater usability of LTC within everyday life.

Another important fundamental is the participation of this cryptocurrency in the investment fund of Grayscale, which recently announced that it would have presented additional trusts to become a reporting company, getting closer and closer to the objective of offering an ETF.

LTC is primarily a currency that tries to offer the same security features as BTC, but on a more scalable and inexpensive network.

Although it is very far from surpassing its mother, it has been growing steadily, working as a good alternative.

Today the number of daily transactions in LTC is 142,171. The average fee cost for conducting one of those operations is $ 0.012.

Daily transactions on the Litecoin network. Source: BitInfoCharts.

Technical analysis of key support and resistance levels for Litecoin

Looking at the daily chart of LTC vs USDT, we quickly noticed a very clear short-term bearish direction, comprised of lower and lower highs and lows.

However, today as the price of Litecoin reaches the support zone around $ 120, we should look a little to the left.

The reason for this is that although the fall is forming part of a larger bearish inclination, it is also relevant to take into account the strong rejection of low prices seen in the past, and the impossibility of marking a new effective low, below $ 122.44.

The backlog of orders above $ 120 still continues to say that there is a good tilt of the odds for the bullish scenario.

We don’t see any key bullish confirmation yet. In the short term we should see a break in the resistance at $ 134.59 to think about buying.

Due to the little space that bears have to continue selling, the odds are 55% in favor of buyers managing to defend the support in which Litecoin is currently located.

Medium / long-term trend of LTC

To have a more complete view of what is happening with the price, let’s see what happens on the weekly chart.

We have that LTC was hampered by the resistance left by the 2018 all-time high, and from there it started a major correction.

So far the fall is nothing more than a setback. And the inability to set a lower low tells us that the bottom may have already been reached.

The dominant trend is still bullish, which could defend the price of Litecoin at the support it is at.

However, it is clear that there is still significant downside risk. But, this would not really be a problem until the low at $ 105 is crossed, which would clear the gap to $ 82.95.

A good confirmation that the bulls have regained control is to see a break in resistance at $ 176.38. When it happens, a new all-time high is very likely to follow.

Litecoin price technical analysis while resting on relevant support. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

