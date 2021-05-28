Cryptocurrency : LINK, AAVE and Uniswap are now added to the Wirex payment platform

Digital payments platform Wirex has included 5 new cryptocurrencies from the best DeFi players on its platform. These include AAVE, YFI, UNI, MKR, and LINK.

The platform also said that the tokens will be available for purchase with no transaction fees for a limited time.

Give consumers more control over their money

Wirex has joined a list of other major payment platforms to adopt DeFi tokens. The company seeks to democratize access to the benefits of cryptocurrencies.

Wirex says the addition of the assets is part of its determination to address real-world problems and give consumers more control over their funds.

The platform already has 9 traditional assets and 9 crypto assets that it offers on its platform as it seeks to bridge the gap between traditional and digital economies.

Other DeFi-Based Assets Launching This Year

With this addition, it is now possible to buy, hold and trade more crypto assets on the Wirex platform using their contactless Wirex card which is available in 61 million locations worldwide.

The company said that the inclusion of the tokens will not be the last this year, as there are plans to include other DeFi-based tokens before the end of the year.

Stani Kulechov, CEO and founder of AAVE, commented on the development. Said,

DeFi is about accessibility, and Wirex simplifies user onboarding and uses digital assets.

More widespread adoption in DeFi spaces

Kulechov added that Wirex has shown immense commitment to bringing DeFi closer to the mainstream with the addition of the assets. This is vital to the development of DeFi and the crypto space, he said.

Wirex has been very busy in the market lately, with a number of projects and innovations aimed at developing the DeFi space. Observers have noted that the addition of the assets will be a win-win situation for both Wirex and the crypto assets involved.

