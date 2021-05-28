Cryptocurrency : Lightning Eclair wallet prepares to use Taproot addresses

Key facts:

The addresses would be active immediately after the activation of Taproot is confirmed.

The Eclair v0.6.0 version would correspond to this update.

Eclair has revealed that in its next version 0.6.0, it is ready to start using Taproot addresses, once the activation of this softfork in the Bitcoin network is confirmed.

The next implementation of Taproot in Eclair could be known through the source code published in the official repository. There it is observed that compatibility is added to support any version of SegWit, taking into account that SegWit v1 includes the addresses used by Taproot.

SegWit v1 is an improvement of the SegWit addresses implemented in Bitcoin since 2017. The difference in this new version is that for its encryption it uses the Schnorr signatures instead of the ECDSA elliptical curve. This version will be available on the Bitcoin network after Taproot is active.

With this enhancement, after the activation of Taproot, Eclair users will be able to start using the SegWit v1 addresses of this enhancement, immediately. Taking into account that Eclair is a wallet that allows you to use the Lightning network for payments with BTC.

Taproot’s path to activation

Taproot is on its way, and the bitcoiner community is already on the lookout. According to reports from the Taproot.watch portal, it will not be activated in the current difficulty setting, since 16% of the 2,016 blocks have not indicated in favor of the activation. Taking into account that to activate the softfork, you must have at least 90% of the blocks in favor.

However, the expectation is at the maximum because, although 90% of the blocks pointing in favor of Taproot have not yet been met, since it has a support percentage of 97% of the total hashrate of the network of Bitcoin

SegWit and the improvements in Bitcoin

As is happening with Taproot, SegWit lived a very similar path, failing to achieve a general consensus. This occurred despite the scalability features it will bring to the network.

After its activation on the network on August 24, 2017, SegWit finally achieved a general consensus for its implementation. However, in 2018, just a year after its activation, SegWit addresses only managed to accumulate a total of approximately 40% of the total daily transactions made in Bitcoin.

This demonstrates a fact described by Pieter Wuille himself, developer of Bitcoin Core, which, through an explanation of why Bitcoin is not more private, mentioning that the improvements must go through a general council, and that each change must be beneficial for all, not for a few.