Cryptocurrency : Libertex broker review – CRIPTO TRENDENCIA

When looking for broker options to trade online, there is a breadth in the offer. However, this time we introduce you to Libertex that will allow you to invest in cryptocurrencies, Forex and much more.

We know that investing in general is an important decision, especially if it is the broker that we would use for it. We look for a variety of options and above all security. In this case, we believe Libertex meets the conditions.

One of the things that could help you the most if you are someone who is just beginning to learn, is that Libertex offers you a 50K demo account. With this option you can practice trading without risking your real money. Similarly, when you sign up and make a deposit they offer you a 100% welcome bonus. In case you wonder about its security, the platform is regulated in the CySEC.

Basic Data of the Libertex Broker

Name: Libertex

Foundation year: 1997

Regulated by: CySEC

Minimum deposit: US $ 10

Website: libertex.org

Usability

Libertex is one of the oldest investment platforms in the world, having been operating for more than 20 years. So far it stands out, among other things, for the ease and simplicity of its trading platform. Likewise, it offers an app that allows you to be aware of your investments from your cell phone wherever you are with Internet access.

Broker platform, showing ease of trading. Source: Libertex.

The trading platform that Libertex uses is a web-based one. The trading and trading screen is quite straightforward, with the assets along with their prices on the left side of the screen.

So far it is available for more than 120 countries, and has more than 2.9 million active customers. Libertex also operates through its regulated subsidiaries in Russia, Belarus and Cyprus, and there is a registered unit in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Deposits and withdrawals

Currently the main methods of depositing and withdrawing funds are by bank transfer or by credit card. Platforms such as Skrill or Neteller can also be used for this purpose. When withdrawing your money from Libertex you can do so with a credit or debit card.

It should be noted that this platform also charges a commission for accounts that are inactive. A trading account is considered inactive when it has no trading activity for the last 180 days.

Any attempt to withdraw funds from an inactive account will be subject to a 2% surcharge of the amount withdrawn. However, accounts with a balance of more than $ 10,000 are exempt from the inactivity fee.

Trading

Setting up an account at Libertex will not take long, you just need your email and provide some necessary documents to verify your identity. It also allows you to trade the main instruments: CFDs on indices, stocks, commodities, digital currencies and more. Specifically, MetaTrader 4 through Libertex offers more than 43 currency pairs and more than 100 financial assets.

Conclusions about Libertex

Libertex is one of the most complete brokers that we have found in CryptoTrend. It offers a low deposit to start with, and the peace of mind that it has been on the market for over 20 years. The speed of execution of the operations makes it really attractive for users, as well as the ease with which you learn to use the platform.

It should be added that the leverage for retail accounts is up to 1:30. Meanwhile, for professional accounts, the leverage is up to 1: 500. Finally, the closing coverage is available and, thanks to the trading application, it can be traded from mobile devices if you have the application.

