Cryptocurrency : Let’s celebrate another Bitcoin Pizza Day together!

Today, May 22, marks the 11th anniversary of the first Bitcoin transaction, in which Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 bitcoins for two pizzas. At the time of this writing, one Bitcoin is worth almost $ 38,000, according to our online crypto tool. Today, we celebrate another Bitcoin Pizza Day together!

Last month, Bitcoin rose to the highest level in its history at $ 64,800. At their peak, Laszlo’s two pizzas would be valued at $ 648 million. During May 2020 little was known about the main cryptocurrency in the market, Bitcoin.

Laszlo’s message to buy the pizzas for Bitcoin was as follows:

“I’ll pay 10,000 Bitcoins for a couple of pizzas… maybe two big ones, so I have leftovers for the next day. I like to leave pizza to nibble on later. You can make the pizza yourself and bring it to my house or order it from a restaurant with home delivery. But what I’m looking for is for them to bring me food in exchange for Bitcoins so that I don’t have to ask for it or prepare it myself, like ordering a breakfast in a hotel, they simply bring you something to eat and you’re happy.

Hanyecz also gave ideas about what to put on pizzas: “I like things like onions, peppers, sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes, pepperoni, etc, standard stuff with no weird fish toppings or anything like that. I also like regular cheese pizzas, which can be cheaper to make or buy.

“If you are interested, let me know and we can reach an agreement,” he concluded. The trade took place four days later when a forum user named Jeremy Sturdivant – ‘Jercos’ on the forum – sent him two Papa John’s pizzas. Becoming not only the first pizzas bought with Bitcoin, but the first consumer good, in general, that someone acquired with the cryptocurrency.

Hearing the story, anyone might think that by now Laszlo Hanyecz will make the odd cross thinking about the fortune he spent on two family pizzas. However, Hanyeczha has said later in various interviews that he has no regrets for what he did:

You know, I don’t regret it. I think it’s cool that it can be a part of early Bitcoin history in that way. People know the history of pizza and everyone identifies with it, like, ‘Oh my gosh, you spent all that money!’ I always wanted people to use Bitcoin and buying the pizza was one way to do it. I didn’t think it would become as popular as it has been.

‘PizzaCoin’, the game that teaches you to understand cryptocurrencies

Regarding the celebration of this day, we highlight the game «PizzaCoin», which was created with the aim of celebrating the famous Bitcoin Pizza Day and transmitting to the player basic information about cryptocurrencies, thus giving them the opportunity to learn while passing a fun time. Explains the group of students of the Degree in Creation and Narration of Videogames at the Francisco de Vitoria University who have created it.

Anthony «Pomp» Pompliano launches a pizzeria that does not accept payments in Bitcoin

In contrast to the celebration within the Bitcoin ecosystem for the celebration of pizzaday. Bitcoin advocate Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano emerged as having launched a pizzeria aimed at supporting small businesses and the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund.

In an announcement on Twitter, Pomp said that his brand, Bitcoin Pizza, will launch in ten cities across the United States starting today, Saturday, May 22.

Today I am announcing Bitcoin Pizza – a new national pizza brand that is launching in 10 cities. The first pizzas will be delivered this Saturday, which is the 11 year anniversary of the infamous bitcoin pizza transaction. Buy pizza: https://t.co/L6AkyRPgjr 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUkCZd430Q – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 18, 2021

Launch date coincides with Bitcoin pizza day

The date, as is already known to the public, coincides with the eleventh anniversary of the first commercial transaction with cryptocurrencies successfully documented for the payment of two Papa John’s pizzas. An event now known as we already mentioned it: «Bitcoin Pizza Day». However, while Laszlo Hanyecz’s purchase of those pizzas in 2010 cost him 10,000 Bitcoin, Pomp’s company does not currently accept cryptocurrency as payment.

“Just as Bitcoin is working to disrupt traditional banks, Bitcoin Pizza will work to disrupt traditional corporate pizza chains.” Pomp said, referring to the company as “the first decentralized pizza brand” on the Bitcoin Pizza website.

Pomp said that Bitcoin Pizza would only offer 10,000 pizzas on launch day to commemorate the historic BTC transaction. Pizza lovers can celebrate together and choose from a variety of pizzas named with crypto space-themed puns, such as “Laser Eyes,” “Satoshi’s Favorite,” “Lightning Meat,” “Capital Greens,” and “No Keys, No Cheese.

How much can you eat?

Bitcoin Embassy Bar, the headquarters of Bitcoin in Mexico City, this Saturday challenges community members to devour all the pizzas they can until they can’t. For just 10,000 satoshis, diners can enjoy delicious pizzas. In a happy hour promotion that will last from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The promotion only applies to orders within the premises. But the restaurant also offers delivery service (you can get them at Uber Eats, DidiFood and Rappi). Best of all, they have multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).

The Bitcoin Embassy team will also celebrate this Bitcoin Pizza Day together through a Livestream. Celebrate with them through their social networks or come to the local in Medellín 191, Col. Roma Norte, CDMX.

BITCOIN PIZZA DAY! Let’s celebrate together, enjoy #Happyhour consuming all the pizza you can for 10 thousand Satoshis from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 🇲🇽 Come join us this May 22, 7:00 p.m. 🇲🇽 and tell us what you spent your #Bitcoin on before it was worth what it was today. We will wait for you! pic.twitter.com/mVJpR2OaBo – Bitcoin Embassy Bar (@bitcoinemb) May 15, 2021

Argentina celebrates pizza day with an act of charity

In order to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day together, the enthusiast community in Argentina organized a charity event. All you have to do is order a pizza at home. For each pizza purchased through the delivery services application Rappi Argentina, you will be supporting the Cambalache project, led by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina.

The solidarity campaign has the support of Paxful, Bitso, Binance, RSK Smart, Ripio App and LaBitConf. Where, for each pizza purchased through the app, each organization will contribute the equivalent of “one portion” to the Cambalache project. Whose objective is to give value to volunteer work in community kitchens through the use of decentralized technologies.

