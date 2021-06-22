Cryptocurrency : Legends: NFT’s premium minting platform

NFTs have emerged as one of the novel concepts that has caught the interest of the media in recent months. The ability for creators to create their NFTs and sell them in various markets has attracted many artists, brands and celebrities.

This momentum has seen the NFT market rise in value as one of the fastest growing sectors in the blockchain industry. The immutable and non-expendable qualities of NFTs have paved the way for a new era of digitization.

Legends seeks to be at the forefront of this movement by providing a broad NFT ecosystem for everyone, while celebrating crypto with digital art in a unique way.

Premium NFTs on Binance Smart Chain

LEGENDS is a unique NFT protocol that seeks to expand the existing ecosystem by providing high-quality digital collectibles for users. These NFT collectibles feature various exclusive and one-of-a-kind artworks in themed collections that capture legendary characters, celebrities, icons, and more.

The NFT platform is based on the popular Binance Smart Chain network. The network offers an ecosystem that enables scalability, and LEGENDS token holders can accumulate points to redeem the NFTs with very low transaction fees.

“WE ARE LEGENDS” has become a common quote among members of the Legends Telegram community. Being a community driven project, users can celebrate crypto while also getting high-quality digital art that can be sold or auctioned on any NFT market supported by Binance Smart Chain.

All NFTs are coined by the Legends brand. The NFT platform has all kinds of artists and collaborators working anonymously to guarantee unique NFT creations. In addition, all creations are signed and minted by Legends.

Legends has also coined several future-proof, high-resolution, high-quality artworks that focus on 3D animation. Most of the minted artworks have original soundtracks, with various artists collaborating to further the development of the Legends platform.

Various partnerships have also been agreed to foster the growth of the Legends ecosystem. The most prominent partnership is with the adult-themed NFT platform CumRocket.

CumRocket is one of the fastest growing NFT protocols and recently caught the attention of billionaire crypto celebrity Elon Musk. As part of the partnership, Legends will coin premium NFTs exclusively for CumRocket.

Additionally, Legends will release a series of NFT collections called Dimensions. Dimensions is a Premium series of exclusive 8k resolution 3D animated NFTs containing original soundtracks that can be heard by headlines.

Ecosystem powered by a single token

Its native token BEP20 LEGENDS powers the NFTs Legends ecosystem. LEGENDS is a deflationary token that is designed to provide value to holders.

Community members can use LEGENDS to accumulate points and redeem exclusive NFTs. The token can also be speculated and traded on the popular DEX PancakeSwap platform.

Legends plans to launch an exclusive market that will allow anyone to buy, sell or trade NFT. This market will be powered by the LEGENDS token, which is the utility token for the market.

Additionally, Legends is building a cross-chain bridge that will allow NFT owners to transfer their collections across different blockchains. Once the NFT bridge is launched, Legend holders will be able to transfer BSC collectibles to the Ethereum network.