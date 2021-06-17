Cryptocurrency : legendary technical analyst John Bolinger

Compartir

Technical analyst John Bolinger says that the price of Bitcoin is trying to go up. He noted that the first real target is the bottom side of the previous one. This means the range of $ 48k to $ 50k.

This was in response to a tweet from BigCheds on Twitter that posted a candlestick chart showing the progression of Bitcoin.

The account tagged John in a follow-up tweet and later responded that bitcoin was climbing into the $ 50k range.

At the end of the tweet, it says “play as is.”

John Bolinger created Bolinger Bands. A technical indicator that is widely used in the industry. The tool uses a set of trend lines that draw two standard deviations, positive and negative, of a simple moving average (SMA) of a security’s price. While the tool works great with its standard settings, it can also be calibrated to user preferences.

“Down instead, prices are trying to go up, the first real target is the bottom side of the previous range, call it 48 to 50k.”

– Tweet by John Bolinger from his Twitter account @bbands.

Calling the price of Bitcoin is never an exact science. The forecasts are mostly just opinions and educated guesses made by analysts. They do this by analyzing the past prices and movements of an asset over a period of time to try to gauge where the asset will go next.

When a reply to the tweet said that they were having a hard time being bullish on Bitcoin when it hasn’t broken the $ 43k range yet, John Bolinger replied: “The market will let us know what to do, the rest is just an opinion. . “

Bitcoin price drop

The price of Bitcoin plummeted in response to the Chinese government cracking down on cryptocurrency mining in the country. With the closure of mining facilities in Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Qinghai provinces.

Bitcoin price rose after Tesla announcement in February | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin seems to be on the way to correction since then, but not without a few bumps along the way.

Elon Musk Tesla’s comments

Elon Musk had announced that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin payments for cars in May due to environmental concerns related to mining.

As expected, the market reaction to this announcement was not favorable as the currency turned down. There was a rapid sell-off of coins in reaction to this news, dragging the price lower, albeit not by a large margin.

Tesla’s announcement that they were accepting Bitcoin for cars in February gave the market a big boost. Pushing the coin into the $ 40k range. An uptrend that would continue until Bitcoin reaches its all-time high.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the announcement that they will not accept Bitcoin payments has had the opposite effect on the currency.

The electric car maker has stated that they will resume Bitcoin payments when mining operations shift to more sustainable energy.

Bitcoin adoption could help get it back to $ 50k

Last week, the crypto space was filled with news that El Salvador was accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. The country saw an exponential increase in the amount of Bitcoin remittances from overseas citizens sending money to their loved ones.

Following this, other South American countries such as the Bahamas have said that they are considering converting Bitcoin to legal tender.

The Tanzanian president has also asked the central bank to initiate developments for the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Faith in the market is increasing as institutional investors continue to buy Bitcoin.

The culmination of these events has led to a price increase, but not by much as the coin is still struggling to break above $ 41k.

Featured Image from Blockchain News, Chart from TradingView.com