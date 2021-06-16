Cryptocurrency : Ledger Live app integrates with DEX ParaSwap aggregator

Ledger clients will now be able to trade native Ethereum tokens including USDT, LINK, and WBTC directly in the Ledger Live app.

Hardware wallet maker Ledger announced yesterday that clients would be able to trade Ethereum tokens directly through the Ledger Live app following an integration with ParaSwap.

Launched in 2018, the Ledger Live application already has more than 1.5 million monthly users and makes it easy to buy, sell and bet on cryptocurrencies from the application.

Now Ledger customers will also be able to trade their coins on the app, which will be fast and cheap by using ParaSwap.

ParaSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that finds the best prices by aggregating over 20 different DEXs, including Balancer, Uniswap, 0x, SushiSwap, and Bancor. There are other DEX aggregators, perhaps better known, such as 1inch and Matcha, but the Ledger team settled on ParaSwap as they found its interface easy to use.

ParaSwap raised an additional $ 3 million in initial round funding in May, bringing its total to $ 5.7 million, with support from Andre Cronje, Blockchain Capital, and Alameda Research, among others. The DEX aggregator was first launched on Ethereum, before expanding to Polygon and Binance Smart Chain this year.

The Ethereum-based version of the decentralized application (Dapp) has seen an influx of activity in the last seven days; with the number of users increasing by 25%, transactions by 45% and their volume by 56%, reaching $ 770 million during the last week.

The new Ledger Live integration will allow users to trade many native Ethereum tokens, including USDT, Chainlink, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Polygon. ParaSwap uses an API to split swap orders between different DEXs and find the best routing order, so users get the most competitive prices.

An account is not required for ParaSwap as it is a decentralized service. Ledger customers just need to download ParaSwap Dapp and create an Ethereum account on Ledger Live. The process must be secure as the user’s private keys remain protected within their hardware wallet.

Ledger Live plans to integrate more decentralized financial platforms in the future. Ian Rogers, Ledger’s chief experience officer, told The Block: “We’re looking to really integrate anything that has a ‘connect your wallet’ button. “

https://coinjournal.net/news/ledger-live-app-integrates-with-dex-aggregator-paraswap/