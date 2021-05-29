Cryptocurrency : Learn about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with experts at MegaAcademia.

Key facts:

The Basic Cryptocurrency Course of MegaAcademia consists of 8 modules of fundamental topics.

Know the necessary basic concepts and learn how to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies.

MegaAcademia has arrived with the basic course for people like you who want learn about cryptocurrencies and understand how digital money works, its uses in today’s markets, and its benefits in everyday life.

Our classes will help you understand the crypto universe, tokens, wallets, exchanges, P2P markets, Direct Market OTC’s, Blockchain technology and the most important characteristics of this digital ecosystem.

With MegaAcademia you will understand other basic aspects of its use, how to buy / sell goods and services, the tools available to protect your digital assets and the most important strategies to operate in the crypto markets.

Why learn about cryptocurrencies?

Whether you are looking for a new source of money for yourself, you want to make a long-term investment, send remittances to your family in another country or take advantage of this technology to make purchases online, cryptocurrencies are an excellent alternative.

One of the main reasons to adopt digital money is freedom: your cryptos are only yours. They are a decentralized currency, so there is no institution that controls your money or limits how you use it.

Another advantage is in the field of international trade: cryptocurrencies can be transferred anywhere in the world in a few minutes and with very low commissions, which makes them extremely useful for sending remittances and international business.

You can also take advantage of the volatility of the markets, providing opportunities to traders in speculative markets, to generate a profitability in the short, medium or long term.

The regulation of cryptocurrencies by governments has been a challenge faced by digital markets. However, the attitude towards crypto suggests early adoption by large institutions as seen throughout 2020.

Take advantage of all its benefits now.

More and more services use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, and adoption and acceptance is increasing. This is evidenced by recent announcements by PayPal and JPMorgan to implement cryptocurrencies in their business models.

What will you learn in this course?

In MegaAcademia you will learn the basic concepts of cryptocurrencies in a simple and clear way and everything you need to carry out crypto transactions and exchanges.

The Basic Course of Cryptocurrencies of MegaAcademia consists of 8 modules, with which you will learn fundamental topics to successfully approach the crypto universe:

You will know the origin of digital money, what cryptocurrencies and tokens are, and how they work. You will understand Blockchain technology -the protocol used by all cryptos- its basic concepts and what other uses this technology has. We will talk about exchanges, their purpose, operation, how they operate and what their main characteristics are. You will learn about wallets, their different types and how to choose the most suitable one for you. We will approach cryptocurrency trading to acquire products, services, make exchanges or buy and sell for money FIAT. We will describe ICOs or Initial Coin Offerings, DAOs and DAICOs, as well as whitepaper and roadmap concepts. We will present the main tools to operate your crypto assets. Finally, we will talk about risk identification and prevention, how to take care of yourself from the main dangers and protect your digital money.

The Basic Cryptocurrency Course It consists of two parts. The first one focused on introducing the basic concepts necessary to start in the crypto world and a second part focused on practice, where you will learn how to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. In addition, you will know the best tools and how to identify and prevent risks.

Our course has video lessons where you will navigate through each topic accompanied by Mega, your ally during your learning process. In addition, you will have the support of MegaAcademia experts, who will answer all your questions.

You will be able to access other additional resources such as a forum to interact with other students or a frequently asked questions section where we will talk about the most common topics in the crypto world, links to content of interest to broaden your perspective on cryptocurrencies and much more.

Start using cryptocurrencies

Without a doubt, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have great potential that few people do not yet fully understand. For this reason, it is necessary to understand its concepts, exchange methods and security protocols to take advantage of its benefits.

Our recommendation is research and learn about cryptocurrencies in the best way, aware of the advantages that its use brings, evaluate the needs and define the risks to be taken.

MegaAcademia is here to help you in this search and provide you with the tools with which to make clear and defined decisions, supporting your learning process so that you can incorporate digital money as an additional resource in your finances and economy.

Join MegaAcademia now, learn the best practices from the experts and take advantage of all the benefits of using cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.