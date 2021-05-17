Cryptocurrency : Lawsuit against creators of NBA Top Shot presents NFTs as securities

Key facts:

According to Jeeun Friel, NBA Top Shot avoids withdrawals of earnings from its platform.

After knowing the demand, the volumes and users of Top Shot fell almost 15%.

Are the NFT securities or securities? A long-standing debate in the world of cryptocurrencies now reaches the ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or collectibles that are fashionable among investors. At least that’s how it makes it look like a lawsuit against Dapper Labs, the company behind the NFT sports platform NBA Top Shot.

The lawsuit filed by user Jeeun Friel is directed at Dapper Labs and its CEO, Roham Gharegozlou. In summary, They are accused of having been selling securities outside the law and the provisions of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the text, the NFTs available in NBA Top Shot would have to have been registered and sold without SEC approval. has earned them millions of dollars in profits.

In NBA Top Shot, users can buy and sell “moments.” These are NFTs based on highlights or important scenes during the season of the main basketball league in the world, the NBA.

Friel alleges that Dapper Labs prevents users from withdrawing their earnings, ensuring “that the money stays on the platform, boosting the market of its ‘moments’ and the total valuation of the company.”

After hearing the lawsuit against Dapper Labs, confidence in NBA Top Shot appears to have waned. In the last 24 hours, trading volumes and active users on the platform fell by about 15%, according to DappRadar records.

With that fall, the NFT basketball platform has now lost the top trading position in this ecosystem, in which it had remained in recent times.

NBA Top Shot faces a case like XRP

With this request from Friel before a state court in New York, a precedent is set for the consideration of NFTs as securities, a label that has previously been attached to cryptocurrencies such as Ripple’s XRP.

Towards the end of 2020, the SEC sued Ripple Labs and its co-founders, Cristian Larsen and Bradley Garlinghouse. The allegations are similar to those made today against Dapper Labs, by ensuring that XRP is an unregistered security, as CriptoNoticias reviewed.

According to Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), XRP cannot be considered a security because it does not meet the basic criteria of that classification.

In a text reviewed in this medium last year, Giancarlo alleged that XRP was not an investment contract or a security, since in its distribution there were no agreements based on a hypothetical future profitability. This same criterion could be applied to NBA Top Shot NFTs.

However, under certain conditions an NFT could be considered as a security.

Attorney Max Dilendorf of the Dilendorf Law Firm stated that, as digital representations of works or certificates of authenticity, they are not. But “if NFTs are offered to the general public with a promise of liquidity and continued services from the issuer, increasing the value of the NFT, such NFTs may be involved in an investment contract and, therefore, in a security itself. ».