Cryptocurrency : Large increase in financial advisers adding crypto assets to client portfolios

According to a survey, financial advisers recommend investments in Bitcoin and crypto assets to their clients more than ever.

A report from the Financial Planning Association released on June 1 has looked at changing attitudes towards crypto assets. The ‘2021 Trends in Investing Survey’ revealed that more financial advisers than ever are recommending that their clients have some cryptocurrencies in their wallets.

The survey was conducted in March and received 529 responses online from professional financial advisers offering clients investment advice and recommendations.

He stated that 14% of financial advisers have already added crypto assets to their clients’ portfolios or are recommending them to them. Even more are planning to do so over the next year.

“More than a quarter (26 percent) of advisers indicated in the 2021 survey that they plan to increase their use / recommendation of cryptocurrencies over the next 12 months.”

The survey revealed that the figure has risen significantly from the previous year, when less than 1% of advisers recommended exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, 49% of financial professionals indicated that clients have asked them about investing in cryptocurrencies in the past six months, a figure that has nearly tripled from just 17% in 2020.

Just under half, or 48% of financial advisers, claimed to read occasional news about cryptocurrencies and are somewhat comfortable talking about it, and a third of advisers are actively educating themselves about digital assets.

Customers appear to be less concerned about market volatility this year compared to last, according to the survey. More than half, or 52%, of financial advisers stated that their clients asked about market volatility over the past six months, compared to 76% the previous year.

Investors may be drawn to crypto assets as a hedge against inflation that has been exacerbated during the pandemic and ongoing fiscal stimulus packages. Inflation in the US is hovering around a 13-year high.

In early May, Cointelegraph reported that financial advisers have been leading an institutional push toward crypto-asset adoption.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein told Cointelegraph that “curiosity and customer demand are driving financial advisers’ interest in cryptocurrencies.” His observations stemmed from a survey commissioned by the investment firm showing that more than half of advisers are receiving questions from their clients about cryptocurrencies.