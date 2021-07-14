Cryptocurrency : Large amounts of Bitcoin leave exchanges daily

Cryptocurrency holders, according to data from Glassnode, would be withdrawing large amounts of Bitcoin from centralized exchanges. This fact could be an indicator that the main of digital currencies enters a stage of accumulation. The aforementioned analysis site ensures that the amount amounts to 2,000 BTC per day.

The Week-on-chain report published last Monday, explains that the exit of cryptocurrencies from exchanges is similar to that of April. Back then, the price of Bitcoin reached its all-time peak close to $ 65,000 per coin. Right in that phase, the holders of cryptocurrencies were in the process of withdrawing from those platforms.

With the price of the leading cryptocurrency falling by almost 50%, the flow changed course. Meanwhile, bitcoins were once again moving from private wallets to exchange platforms to be settled. Thus, the Glassnode report concludes that these coins could be destined for the Grayscale Trust Bitcoin (GBTC) fund and other institutional portfolios.

Why is Bitcoin leaving the exchanges in large quantities?

The fact that holders of large amounts of cryptocurrencies are moving their fortunes in Bitcoin outside the exchanges, becomes something remarkable. In that sense, 2,000 bitcoins moving daily to sites outside of centralized exchange platforms could be a clear sign of accumulation.

Consequently, the current situation of low volatility of the price of the pioneer digital currency, could be taken advantage of by savvy investors. With a price that moves little and well below the value that it presented until May, Bitcoin could be seen as an opportunity. Affordable coin prices could be driving a new wave of hoarding.

Generally, these stages of accumulation usually take weeks or months, depending on the intensity. The truth is that they conclude with significant price increases. It is possible that these movements detected by Glassnode, could be the harbinger of an upward race in the price of Bitcoin.

But there is another explanation that these large amounts of Bitcoin are moving daily off exchanges. One that has little to do with the bullish aspirations of investors, but with an instinct to protect your funds.

The FBI warns of possible attack against exchanges

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States (FBI), alerted the holders of cryptocurrencies of a possible massive attack against the exchanges. The information was reported by important news portals and the attack could be planned for this week.

The criminals’ methods, the FBI warns, could be various, from account usurpation to technical support fraud, SIM swapping, among others. The objective would be to violate some exchanges and keep the funds of their users.

It should be noted that cryptocurrency theft is one of the most difficult to combat. This is because criminals take advantage of the privacy and irreversibility advantages of the Blockchain to hide stolen funds. If to this is added that some convert the amounts into untraceable cryptocurrencies, the task of locating them could be considered a basket case.

The reports received by the FBI, explained by the aforementioned media, indicate that there is a growing trend of robberies with SIM swap (SIM Swap Fraud). The latter could mean that criminal methods are being perfected and a massive attack could be in the works. This alert would be behind the large amounts of Bitcoin mobilized from exchanges to more secure wallets.

Accumulation or caution?

Considering the context, it can be said that there are two big reasons for large amounts of Bitcoin to leave the exchanges. The first is that the cryptocurrency enters an accumulation stage prior to a new bull run that helps it regain lost ground. The second, due to fears that SIM Swapping attacks are becoming a real threat.

In the latter case, it should be noted that this type of attack gains notoriety, since they are usually very effective. It consists of usurping the victims’ SIM to violate the 2-step security. Generally, these attacks occur through the complicity or negligence of the telephone companies.

In that sense, once the criminal usurps the victim’s SIM, they have few obstacles within an exchange. In this type of environment, it is advisable to remain calm and not fall into the FUD. Then review the security measures and if you are not satisfied with those offered by the exchange, look for another platform. Ultimately, safeguard in off-line portfolios.

Most computer security experts always recommend keeping exchangeable amounts on exchanges. That is, amounts not related to savings, but those intended to spend or trade. Savings must be stored in cold wallets or, at least, in those that offer private keys.

Glassnode Report Offers More Peace of Mind

The departure of large amounts of Bitcoin from exchanges is not a rare occurrence within the cryptocurrency trading environment. This phenomenon was observed until last May and did not translate into threats of attacks against the security of the platforms. Rather, it was a process of accumulation.

In the current case, the signs that Bitcoin is in accumulation, perhaps are greater than the FUD produced by the FBI alert. This alert dates back less than 48 hours, while the migration of currencies outside the centralized platforms takes longer.

In fact, the Glassnode report offers decrease comparisons of more than a week. In simple words, cryptocurrency exchanges have been running empty since time before the authorities alert. This alert is likely to help increase the trend. However, it would not be the main reason why 2,000 BTC leaves the custody of those firms daily.

DeFi TVL growth has been reported at 21% since June. That could be behind the withdrawal of large amounts of Bitcoin from centralized exchanges. Source: DeFi Llama

The DeFi would also be behind the process

A third protagonist in this intriguing story is Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It should be noted that the use of dApps is accentuated in times of low volatility of the price of Bitcoin. Whales tend to seek more profitable environments for their fortunes.

Last year 2020, when the volatility of Bitcoin entered a long period of stagnation, the DeFi were the protagonists. The Total Blocked Value (TVL) in those protocols was forecast to reach the equivalent of $ 5 billion by the end of that year. However, the figure was several times higher in magnitude.

On the other hand, with the Bitcoin bull-run, DeFi considerably lost the limelight. However, now with the market value of the cryptocurrency stagnating, large numbers of investors would be moving their Bitcoin funds towards those protocols.

To provide data in this last hypothesis, the site DeFi Llama, reports a considerable growth of the TVL since last June. The increase in locked capital would be 21%, rising from $ 92 thousand to $ 111 billion dollars since June 26.

Data to take into consideration

2,000 BTC are pouring out of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges daily – where they are going is a mystery. It is speculated that there are three possibilities that encourage holders to withdraw their funds from these platforms, the first of which is the beginning of an accumulation stage. Holders do not need to have their coins on exchange platforms. If their intention is to accumulate and not sell, they prefer to withdraw them to safer sites. The second possibility is the FUD created by a recent FBI alert. According to this alarm, hackers would be preparing a massive attack against exchanges this week. The third possibility is that, given the low volatility, investors are migrating towards DeFi.

