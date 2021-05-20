Cryptocurrency : Lack of ‘capitulation’ volume suggests Bitcoin is doomed to further downside

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The price of Bitcoin, along with the rest of the crypto market, plunged today in a jolt of epic proportions. The highly speculative asset class fell as much as 50% from the highs, some dropping so much today just due to extreme market volatility.

The top cryptocurrency by market cap has now risen over $ 8,000 from today’s low, yet something is missing from the asset’s price chart that suggests there could be more downsides. Is Bitcoin’s bull run doomed at the moment?

Bitcoin Bull Market Hangs on the Scale After Merciless Collapse

Bitcoin’s bull run has been widely publicized, making headlines around the world and changing the minds of many. Celebrities, CEOs, and athletes are now interested in cryptocurrencies, but growing demand has been unable to prevent a sell-off this week.

Related reading | Bear Phase Fractal Warns of Pain, Bitcoin Bull Market Will Remain Intact

A shift in sentiment around Bitcoin and related energy concerns has turned into a full-blown downtrend. There has also been a 50% drop to shake the bulls to the bone out of their long-term positions.

The top crypto asset is now reeling and has rallied as much as $ 10,000 from the low. Such fear in the market could suggest that there is already a low for the recent downtrend wave, but there is an ingredient that is missing according to a highly accurate crypto analyst.

Where’s the breakout capitulation volume? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Lack of ‘capitulation’ volume could suggest further downsides for cryptocurrencies

Today in the cryptocurrency market, there was a bit of FUD, a pinch of devastation, and a few drops of liquidations. But there is still an ingredient missing that would suggest that the liquidation was finished perfectly: the capitulation volume.

Take note on the chart about the massive volume of the Black Thursday candle – this is what the capitulation looks like. There were even a decent number of coins that changed hands in January 2021, but the overall volume has been somewhat abysmal in comparison.

Related reading | Bitcoin loses crucial support that is never broken during the latest bull run

Even with the massive liquidations of cryptocurrencies today in the amount of billions of dollars lost, there is a clear lack of trading volume on exchanges.

Holders may not yet be convinced that the uptrend is over or that Bitcoin will fall further, resulting in fewer coins to sell. What could get them to sell is another much lower momentum, causing that surge in volume that would essentially act as the icing on the cake.

The shock of seeing Bitcoin again at much lower prices, could be the capitulation event and the change of hands from weak to diamonds that propels the cryptocurrency higher in due course.

Featured Image from iStockPhoto, Graphics from TradingView.com