Cryptocurrency : Kraken users are excited about the launch of the Parachain auction platform

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced its support for Parachain auctions, which are taking place on Kusama’s ‘Canarian network’ for Polkadot (DOT / USD).

After launch, clients of the exchange can now hold Parachain auctions, scheduled to take place in the coming days. However, some clients in select jurisdictions have been exempted.

Kraken’s Chief Product Officer Jeremy Welch commented on the development, saying the platform is more than an exchange. He reiterated that Kraken provides clients with the opportunity to safely participate in a wide range of crypto-related activities. Welch added,

Kraken is proud to support these activities, as our role is to be a key provider of infrastructure for space.

Users will qualify to support Kusama projects

The exchange stated that the launch is “the first of its kind, allowing customers to participate directly from the platform.

According to a blog post, the new platform will allow users to qualify to bet Kusama’s KSM tokens while competing for a Parachain slot.

Rewards will be awarded to contributors who offer their support to a winning bid, rewards differ and may include airdrops, early entry bonuses, and referral bonuses.

Polkadot’s multi-chain ecosystem also includes fragmented sidelines that can process transactions in parallel. Under the agreement, a project will be entitled to use the Parachain slot for 48 weeks. However, the project will be determined based on a bidding process.

The platform is not available in the US and Canada

There will only be 100 Parachain slots available at this stage, but it is expected to change over time through the protocol governance votes.

Currently available to residents of Australia, Japan, Canada and the US, the platform will support bids for at least two projects, starting with Shiden and Karura. However, more other projects will be allowed in subsequent networks.

Karura is a stablecoin platform and DeFi hub for the Kusama (KSM) network. It provides access to liquid bets, a decentralized exchange, and a crypto-centralized stablecoin.

