Cryptocurrency : Korean Banks To Investigate Exchanges’ Privacy Coin Policies In Risk Checks

Source: Adobe / Swapan

South Korean banks are prepared to take into account the privacy coin policies of crypto exchanges, the nationality of their customers, and the criminal history of employees, classifying them as “high priority” items when conducting risk assessment checks on whether to partner with trading platforms.

As previously reported, crypto exchanges have until Sept. 24 to partner with a domestic commercial bank that can provide real-name authenticated / deactivated fiduciary services and verified social security number or close their doors.

But the government has told banks that they must accept 100% of the risk involved in partnering with an exchange, meaning that if money laundering occurs on a trading platform, their partner bank would have to take the blame .

After the financial regulator this week essentially told the banking sector to stop complaining and accept its fate, banks have responded by tightening the criteria they will use to evaluate cryptocurrency exchange partnership applications.

According to Yonhapy Biz Watch, a South Korean banking federation revealed a risk scale for banks wanting to calculate the precise amount of danger involved with a potential partner exchange.

The scale comprises the following elements:

Data Security Certification The efficiency with which deposits, tokens, and transaction details for each customer are managed. Whether or not privacy-promoting tokens are listed History of embezzlement and / or fraud by senior executives and employees History of hacking Profitability Nationality of users Credit rating Number of tokens listed Number of “high risk” customers

Banks have also been told to verify how exchanges managed anti-money laundering (AML) risks internally, internal audit policies, customer verification measures, and employee identification verification protocols. .

Banks have stated that unless the government relaxes its stance on crypto regulation, only the four exchanges that currently have “real name” banking partners are likely to pass on September 24.

Meanwhile, the operators of V Global , a national crypto exchange that police suspect is a front for a crypto Ponzi scheme worth 1.75 billion UD, have taken another hit. Police, who arrested four staff members, including the firm’s 31-year-old chief executive officer and at least two other executives, referred the four cases to the prosecution.

Yonhap reported that prosecutors will likely announce whether they will seek to indict the group on fraud charges later this month, after customers complained that they were promised extravagant returns on their bets.

Police said the CEO had been enjoying a “luxurious lifestyle” prior to the arrest.

