Cryptocurrency : Korea approaches CBDC launch with test project

The South Korean central wants to carry out a testnet for its central bank’s digital currency (CBDC). According to the announcement, the main reason for the test is to test whether CBDC can be used for settlement and remittance of goods and services.

The South Korean government has been planning the development of a CBDC since last year. The idea is to provide a better alternative to cryptocurrencies, which are very volatile and considered too risky for investors.

CBDC will be regulated by the central bank

A CBDC is likely to be more stable than cryptocurrencies because they are the same as a country’s fiat currencies, but in digital form.

It will be regulated and centralized by the country’s monetary authority, unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies.

South Korea’s central bank stated that it will be in charge of issuing and redeeming digital tokens. But fintech companies, banks, and some other private companies will be responsible for distributing them to end users.

The plan is to select the utility companies through an open tender, and testing of CBDC will begin this year in a simulated virtual environment.

However, throughout the year, the central bank will carry out phase 1 tests.

No specific time has been set for the CBDC launch

Phase 2 testing will continue in 2021 and will run until the end of June. The second stage will involve the testing of large-scale applications of CBDC. These include the purchase of digital The central bank has assets or transfers between two countries.

The head of the main bank’s Digital Currency Research team, Yun Sung-guan, commented on the testing phase. He added that the central bank has not proposed a date for the use of CBDC after the test. Sung said the tests do not necessarily mean that CBDC will be deployed to the country shortly.