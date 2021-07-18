Cryptocurrency : Key factors for choosing an online broker and investing in Bitcoin

Today it is possible to invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in multiple ways. However, one of the most common and safest; according to multiple users; it is through an online broker. But, there is a big difference from an online broker and a cryptocurrency exchange platform; and the truth is that they are important points to know.

In addition to this, a series of guidelines to follow when choosing a secure online broker should also be considered. Since, remember that an investment will be made, so that money will be in the hands of an online platform; which is possibly unknown in its entirety.

Therefore, it is also essential to know how to find a platform to trade Bitcoin CFDs or other cryptos that guarantees users that their money will be safe. And to find out where you can classify and find online investment platforms or brokers you can visit fx-list.com.

In this intuitive, quick-access portal it is possible to filter the different digital brokers by interests. But what is an online broker? Then you will know.

What is an online broker?

An online broker is a platform that acts as an intermediary, and that connects traders or investors with the desired financial market. Considering this, we can say that brokers simply reflect to the market the orders posted by their clients and users.

Therefore, the shares, currencies or cryptocurrencies with which the broker is operated will only be part of a contract for difference; better known as CFD. Due to this, it can be said that the investor will not have the digital asset directly; As is the case with Bitcoin, which can be had in a personal cold wallet; to follow an example.

Even so, there will be a contract established with the broker, where there is a starting price and a closing price; both selected by the investor or trader.

In addition to this, it is necessary to highlight that there are a number of financial markets and to invest in them the choice of specific online intermediaries that can meet the desired demands is suggested. And to make a correct selection, let us remember that there are portals to find brokers, and also, we suggest considering the following factors that we will highlight below.

Bitcoin CFDs on online brokers

Bitcoin CFDs or contracts for differences are an investment modality in which the individual will not have to make the purchase of the cryptocurrency; therefore, many risks can be avoided. In this way, it will be possible to operate without having a direct participation in the crypto world.

It consists mainly of agreeing with the broker or intermediary an agreement where an entry point is established; where the intermediary who sells will have to pay the investor the difference between the current value of the underlying asset, and its value depending on the length of time the agreement lasts.

5 Key Factors for Choosing an Online Broker

Choosing a broker and signing up can be quite easy. Even so, before doing so, we suggest considering the following factors when choosing an online broker. Since, despite their wide existence, not all of them can be considered safe to trade Bitcoin CFDs.

1. Check if it’s regulated

First of all, it is essential to evaluate if the platform on which the investment will be made is regulated by an entity that guarantees protection to investors. Since, if a broker is not regulated, it automatically becomes an alternative that is not to be trusted.

Therefore, it is suggested to evaluate whether the intermediary platform is regulated or supervised. Because, these regulators are in charge of guaranteeing investors that they will be able to choose the online broker with peace of mind and that their funds will be safe at all times, that there will be transparency in each transaction, and that each operation will be able to develop correctly.

2. Available financial instruments

Depending on the experience of the trader or investor, financial instruments will be required that complement the activities that he wishes to carry out within the online broker. Therefore, depending on the interests of the user, it will have to be evaluated if the intermediary has financial instruments.

For the most experienced in trading, it is suggested to evaluate the broker’s compatibility with MetaTrader, its functionalities, speed to open or close operations, among others. However, new users may only require a regulated and secure broker to get started.

3. Minimum deposit and methods

On the other hand, it is essential to know what the deposit minimums of online brokers are. Because, this will allow the user to know if he has the minimum investment capital to start generating orders in the market.

In addition to this, you must also know the method available to make the deposit. Since, some brokers are limited in this sense, offering up to 3 or 4 unique options to make deposits, while other options are more versatile and offer from 5 or more alternatives.

4. Spreads and commissions

A very important point to consider are commissions and spreads. Since, although at the beginning they may seem “low”, it is necessary to consider that, if constant investments are made, these commissions can represent a significant expense; of course, speaking in the long term.

Therefore, it is useful to know these details when choosing an online broker. In this way, the amount of money paid in commissions can be reduced and the investments will be more profitable.

In addition, the percentages of spreads vary depending on the selected financial instrument; and of course, it will also change for the chosen intermediary. For this reason, it is suggested to evaluate different brokers, in order to choose the one with the lowest percentage of spreads and commissions charged to the trader or investor.

5. Technical support, demo accounts, others

To close, let us remember that it is always important to know the effectiveness of the support or customer service of a platform of this type. Since, in case of a problem, it is convenient to know the average response time, the means available to communicate with customer service, the language in which they will attend the request, among others.

In addition, for new investors it is suggested to evaluate if the broker has demo accounts that can be used for learning, as well as if they have educational or training material.

Conclution

The above tips are the most used by traders when choosing an online broker. That does not mean that each investor must do an exhaustive research on their own when choosing a broker.

While it is true that you can make a living from trading, you must not lose sight of the fact that it is a risky profession and must be done with sufficient technical / fundamental knowledge.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related