Cryptocurrency : Kevin O’Leary opines that large institutions are not hoarding Bitcoin

Investor Kevin O’Leary, known for his participation in Shark Tank, reported to be personally investing in Bitcoin. However, he does not believe that large institutions are doing the same with crypto.

In an interview with TD Ameritrade Network, Kevin O’Leary explained that the idea that institutions are investing from Bitcoin is wrong.

They are not yet. There is no institution, no sovereign or pension plan, that is doing this yet because they have not overcome the ESG problems, “O’Leary explained about crypto.

Basically O’Leary with this refers to the fact that the crypto leader has not overcome some of the obstacles it faces, including, and as we have reported, the environmental impact generated by its mining. And investors are “looking for evidence that digital crypto assets were created ethically and with renewable energy, rather than carbon-emitting fuels.”

Now you can detect illicit crypto activity on BSC

Crypto firm CipherTrace announced that it has added support for the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Blockchain. This in order to provide its clients with tools to identify suspicious crypto activity on the Blockchain.

The news was shared by CoinDesk and comes amid an increase in attacks and vulnerabilities in the protocols that run on the network.

SEC Initiates Proposed Crypto Review for a Bitcoin ETF

According to the filing, the SEC initiated the review of two more applications for a crypto Bitcoin ETF.

These ETFs are those proposed by Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and Fidelity Investments’ Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust. And, while this is a breakthrough given that it joins four others that are under review, there are approximately 10 crypto proposals still pending.

Meanwhile, the SEC is expected to make a decision on VanEck’s crypto app next month.

Bank of Canada seeks a green CBDC

According to Penticton Western News, the deputy governor of Canada’s central bank, Timothy Lane, assured that, although a CBDC is not planned yet, it promises that it will be a much greener project than the leading crypto.

Basically Lane seeks not to depend “on those very wasteful mining technology methods for the environment that we have seen with cryptos.”

Nic Carter Doesn’t Think Elon Musk Is Right To Lead The Debate On Bitcoin’s Environmental Impact

Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter explained to Bloomberg that he doesn’t think Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is the right person to lead the debate on ‘clean Bitcoin’, ‘possibly not as far as the Bitcoin community is concerned’.

“Bitcoiners remain highly skeptical of Musk and see him as conflicted, given that his business partially involves the sale of offsets,” he argued. In this way, Carter suggests that instead of banning the crypto leader, lawmakers should create more green networks for crypto mining.

In a few lines …

PayPal will allow its users to withdraw their crypto to external wallets. Nvidia’s crypto mining chip cards have earned the company $ 155 million.

