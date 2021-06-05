Cryptocurrency : Kalashnikov wants to bring down SWIFT and switch to ‘digital currency’

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / denisk999

The owner of Kalashnikov , the company that created the AK-47 assault rifle, wants to decouple from the SWIFT international payments network and payments controlled by the banking sector and make use of “digital currencies”, presumably crypto in this case.

According to the TASS news agency, the owner of the arms manufacturer, Alan Lushnikov, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), stated:

“What we would expect the banking system to do is switch to a non-bank settlement system. Digital currencies are talked about all the time. This is what we need the most. “

Lushnikov said that this alternative “system” was not linked to SWIFT and therefore not controlled by the bankers. Presumably, the company would be less interested in central bank digital currencies (CBDC), which would also be controlled by banks.

And the arms manufacturer isn’t the only Russian company that is becoming increasingly interested in “digital currencies,” a blanket term often deliberately used as a euphemism for crypto, but often used to talk about crypto as well. other blockchains and financial technology. Related “assets”.

According to Finam, the banking and technology giant Sberbank plans to launch a “digital financial assets” exchange on its blockchain-powered platform.

The bank has already piloted renewable energy certificate sales and purchases on its platform, and now plans to expand its reach to encompass third-party fintech promissory notes and applications.

The news outlet quoted Anatoly Popov, vice chairman of the Sberbank board, as stating that “programmers from small fintech companies and large companies will be able to create new applications” in “the form of smart contracts” on Sberbank’s blockchain platform.

It claimed this would boost competition in the sector and allow companies to use smart contract technology to bring “a variety of products to market” and “significantly boost the speed” of Russia’s IT development.

____

Learn more:

– Russia wants to use the digital ruble to boost its purge of USD

– US Sanctioned Actors Use Crypto in New Ways to Evade Restrictions – Report

– 40% of people surveyed plan to use crypto in one year – Mastercard