Cryptocurrency : Judge denies SEC access to Ripple’s legal advice

The legal battle between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues, but this time with a victory for the company. Distributed ledger technology provider Ripple welcomes the decision made by the judge in the case. Here we tell you what it is about.

The company is currently fighting a lawsuit from the SEC for allegedly conducting an illegal offering of securities. The controversy is already a few months old, and it only seems to continue. Specifically, Ripple co-founder Christian Larsen and CEO Brad Garlinghouse, they are accused of making an illegal offering of securities.

What did Ripple argue to achieve this victory against the SEC?

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn was reported to have denied the SEC’s motion to gain access to any legal advice Ripple requested or received regarding XRP’s regulatory status. The decision has bolstered Ripple’s fair notification defense.

Such argumentation is based on the premise that the SEC failed to warn the company and other market participants about the fact that the cryptocurrency is an unregistered security. Here you can find the full court decision.

The SEC’s lead trial attorney, Jorge Tenreiro, claimed he would be a “Game over»For Ripple if it chose not to follow the legal advice of its attorneys. What if their attorney told them that you still have to deal with the SEC? That would be the end of the game for their defense, they were confused, “he said. However, the judge says he “does not take a position” on whether the defense is recognizable and meritorious.

Previous legal controversies

In late April, the SEC filed a motion to attack Ripple’s defense, describing it as “legally improper.” Simultaneously, the agency cited his numerous enforcement actions. The SEC may renew your request if Ripple relies on its privileged communications to support its fair notification defense, per the court order.

The decisions made on this case are expected to set a significant precedent for future legal battles in the United States and may even inspire regulatory frameworks in other jurisdictions.

