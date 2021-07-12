Cryptocurrency : JPMorgan concerned about the adoption of BTC in El Salvador | Invezz

A team from JPMorgan Chase & Co. has criticized El Salvador’s declaration to convert Bitcoin into legal tender. According to the group, such a move could create a problem for both the country and the crypto community.

The bank’s joint team of analysts released a report on Thursday, explaining their concerns about the liquidity of the Bitcoin network.

More than 90% of all currencies have not moved in over a year, with “a significant and growing faction in the hands of low-turnover portfolios.” In addition to the decreasing amount of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) that could provide liquidity, and greater adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador could take a large size of the existing transaction volume, the report noted.

Increased daily use of Bitcoin could limit the network

Bitcoin’s daily trading volumes typically range from $ 40 billion to $ 50 billion. However, major exchanges internalize most of these volumes, according to JPMorgan’s Veronica Bustamante, Joshua Younger and Steve Palacio.

They also pointed out that the increase in daily use and the decrease in liquidity could generate severe limitations on the potential of the network as a medium of exchange.

Layer 2 solution to address some concerns

But Layer Two scaling solutions are one of the mechanisms already considered to address some of the issues raised by JPMorgan. Once the scaling solution goes live, it can reduce congestion on the Bitcoin blockchain network, as explained by various industry players.

Layer 2 networks like RSK and Lightning have already seen adoptions in El Salvador through initiatives like Bitcoin Beach.

President Nayib Bukele also recently stated that the government of El Salvador plans to launch its Bitcoin wallet to be called Chivo, with plans to give a $ 30 Bitcoin airdrop to every adult citizen. The wallet, according to the notice, will also add a Layer 2 scaling solution and allow users to send US dollars and Bitcoin at no cost.

