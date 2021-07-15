Cryptocurrency : JPMorgan analysts noted the impact of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law

In a recent report, JPMorgan analysts noted that there are several challenges for El Salvador. And, its recent policy of making Bitcoin a legal tender.

Almost a month after El Salvador approves the Bitcoin Bill, which transforms the cryptocurrency into a legal tender, criticism from analysts at the US bank JPMorgan continues. This time, they are not only warning that the initiative may affect the nation’s financial structure, but also BTC.

The bank’s experts published a new report on crypto adoption in El Salvador. And they remarked that their policy could “put pressure” on the Bitcoin network. As they warned, BTC is “highly illiquid” and most of its trading volumes are dealt with by exchanges.

Analysts noted that roughly 90% of bitcoins go at least a year without moving direction. Therefore, its current use could alter that operation and lead to liquidity problems.

«Daily payment activity in El Salvador would represent 4% of the recent volume of online transactions. And, more than 1% of the total value of tokens that have been transferred between wallets in the last year. He detailed the JPMorgan report advanced by Bloomberg.

Potential impact on the monetary system

Finally, the representatives of the North American bank indicated that the initiative could have a “potential” impact. In the Salvadoran monetary system, by sharing it with the dollar. An imbalance between the country’s two legal currencies could “cannibalize the liquidity of the dollar on land.”

Despite the associated risks – which have already been marked by some banks and international financial organizations – Nayib Bukele’s initiative in El Salvador could be replicated in other countries in the region in the medium term. In Honduras, Paraguay or even Argentina, some legislators presented similar proposals to their respective parliaments.

El Salvador advances despite adversity

However, despite the resistance that El Salvador has faced. Both internally and externally, the country and its current leaders continue with the new change. The most recent update consisted of the announcement of a new wallet that will give users $ 30 worth of Bitcoin upon download. The launch of this application is scheduled for September.

The country also plans to enter the mining game, with the idea of ​​using volcanic energy. There hasn’t been much news about it after the initial reveal, but it appears that the government is betting on cryptocurrencies.

President Bukele believes that the introduction of Bitcoin will help remittance payments. And, it will attract a greater number of citizens to the banking system. The positive impact this change will have remains to be seen, and many countries are eager to see the outcome of implementation.

According to JP Morgan, El Salvador had no tangible economic benefits

When last month, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a landmark law declaring Bitcoin as legal tender in that country. JPMorgan analysts pointed to JPMorgan in a published report, where it warned of the difficulties of the Salvadoran movement. At the time, the bank had indicated that the decision had “no tangible economic benefits.”

For its part, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) described the action as an “interesting experiment.” And the International Monetary Fund said it “raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis.” More recently, a survey revealed that the majority of El Salvador’s citizens are skeptical of the new legislation.

According to some reports, the government wallet app could focus on addressing some of the difficulties raised in the latest JPMorgan report. By including scaling solutions like Second Layer, issues such as Bitcoin blockchain congestion can be tackled while making transaction fees cheaper. Meanwhile, in El Zonte, the Bitcoin Beach community has already embraced scaling solutions like the Lightning Network to facilitate micropayments.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related