Cryptocurrency : JP Morgan: Weak Institutional Demand Will Push BTC Into Bear Market

Analysts at JP Morgan, an American investment bank, believe that Bitcoin (BTC) will sink further due to an impending bear market. A report revealed this news on June 14, noting that analysts have been monitoring the trend in BTC Futures and found that there is unusual development. Led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, JP Morgan Chase’s analysis team stated that institutional interest in BTC is very weak at the moment.

Analysts have reportedly found that BTC futures have traded at a discount to the spot price in a process known as backwardation. According to them, the pullback of the last few weeks is a negative sign that ultimately points to a bear market. Apart from this, they pointed out that BTC’s dominance in the crypto market plummeted from 60% to 40% between April and May, adding that this is another indicator towards an impending bear market.

Stating that their current sentiment on BTC is negative, analysts compared the current situation in the BTC market to the BTC crash in 2018, where investors rushed to get their share of cryptocurrencies after its 2017 boom. They further cited that the BTC futures curve was also in reverse for most of 2018, a development in which the price of BTC plummeted from $ 15,000.00 (£ 10,630.00) to around $ 4,000.00 (£ 2,840.00).

Conflicting information

While Panigirtzoglou and his team argue that demand for BTC from institutional investors is declining, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that the bank’s clients were increasingly demanding BTC products. He said that while he is warning people to stay away from BTC and the crypto space as a whole, it doesn’t mean that JP Morgan clients don’t want it. At the time, he said the bank is considering embracing the currency so that people can buy and sell it.

In addition to Dimon, Goldman Sachs, a rival investment bank, revealed that there was an influx of institutional investors and asset managers into the crypto market. The bank, which now considers BTC a new asset class, noted that this sudden interest in cryptocurrencies by institutional investors is driven by fear of missing out (FOMO).

This news comes as BTC continues to trade bullish after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle company would start accepting cryptocurrencies again once it confirms that miners are using sustainable energy sources. At the time of writing, BTC is up 12.82% in the last 24 hours to trade at $ 40,669.94 (£ 28,809.98).

